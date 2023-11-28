Top 2 Under The Radar Altcoins That Could Move 70000% Like Kaspa (KAS)

Anyone paying attention to the crypto industry and altcoins over the past few months will have noticed the incredible progress of the Caspian native token, KAS. When all was said and done, the token price had surged by more than 70000% from its all-time low of $0.0001699, recorded on June 1, 2022, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Given that the KAS token has risen so much, all eyes are now on the next coin that can repeat this rise. With thousands of altcoins to choose from, many of which are scams, it can be hard to know which coins have the potential for such a rally. So in this report, we take a look at two altcoins that could potentially go the way of KAS and secure massive gains for investors.

Geek (GEEQ) is the leader in low cap altcoins with utility

Geeq (GEEQ) was one of the many altcoins that burst onto the scene as the bull market took off in 2020. That same year, the token would reach a new all-time high. But perhaps the most attractive part of the project were the many utilities that came with it.

As listed by X (formerly Twitter) user Dexter, there are several things in GEEQ that contribute to a bullish story. These include patented technology, its own payment service called GEEQ Pay, GEEQ data, GEEQ chain, Internet of Things (IoT), supply chain, real-world assets (RWAs), etc.

See more

The project is currently in the testnet phase which has often been a bullish story for companies like Kaspa (KAS). When a mainnet arrives, it will make it a major player among established blockchains.

GEEQ’s market cap is currently under $5 million which gives it plenty of runway to run like KAS. It is also listed on several centralized and decentralized exchanges, including KuCoin, AscendEX, and Uniswap.

Total Crypto Market Cap | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap on Tradingview.com

OXBT Piggybacks Off the Ordinals Craze

As ordinals became a fixture in the crypto market, several projects emerged that enjoyed the majority of popularity. Some of these include the ORDI project which eventually achieved a Binance listing and saw its price rise above $20, bringing its market capitalization to $400 million.

However, others like OXBT (Ordinals) were right behind ORDI and have also seen good levels of success. The price of OXBT rose to $70 before falling by more than 99%. But still remains one of the largest Ordinals tokens in the market.

For OXBT, which is currently sitting at just $4.1 million market cap, the bullish story lies in the fact that ordinals could make a comeback. This is not the first time that a story can be seen coming to an end but still it comes back stronger. Even ordinances have already proved that this is possible. In such a case, OXBT would then be right behind ORDI and reaching a $400 million market cap would mean 100x, and as the bull market turns, it could go higher, performing similarly to Caspa (KAS).

“Disclaimer: The following op-ed represents the views of the author, and does not necessarily reflect the views of Bitcoinist. Bitcoinist is an equal advocate of creative and financial freedom.”

Source: www.newsbtc.com