Top 15 global trends for 2024

In 2023, the world is reeling from the shock of a global pandemic, learning to dance with geopolitical uncertainty, and adapting to the ever-changing rhythms of a new norm of high inflation and low economic growth in the Western world. While Generative AI ushered in a renaissance in artificial intelligence, promising a future of unprecedented innovation and development, the world faced a turning point. Tensions over the AI ​​supply chain threaten to hinder progress, setting the stage for a crucial year in 2024. This will be a year that will challenge our resilience and push the boundaries of what we believe is possible.

Fellow time travelers, buckle up! As we enter the uncharted territory of 2024, the future seems to be awash in the fast pace of innovation and unpredictability. Our foresight and research experts at MarketsandMarkets have developed a list of the top 15 trends they believe will shape the year ahead.

2024: Election battle

Moving into 2024, the world is preparing for the most important election year in history, with 40 national elections scheduled to take place. This geopolitical maelstrom, representing 41% of the global population and 42% of GDP, is set to reshape the global order. The stakes are high with the US, UK, South Africa, Indonesia, India, Mexico and Russia (yes Russia) among the major players. God forbid if we have another 2016 when voters create chaos because of Brexit and Trump. Will 2024 be a repeat?

Geopolitical instability: a world on the edge

Be patient because 2024 is inheriting geopolitical unrest the likes of which has never been seen before. In 2023, ongoing regional conflict and growing societal demands from factors such as the rising cost of living and rising environmental concerns will test the resilience of international relations and challenge established norms, keeping you on edge. This interplay of political, social and economic factors is set to define the story of 2024, demanding a nuanced and comprehensive approach to deal with the complexities of an increasingly volatile world.

From bots to agents: the rise of intelligent assistants

According to Bill Gates, the shift from bots to agents will be the biggest revolution in computing since we moved from typing commands to tapping on icons and 2024 could be the year of commercialization of personal agents. Personal agents, capable of understanding natural language and performing complex tasks, are set to become ubiquitous, transforming industries, increasing productivity, and redefining our interactions with technology. Get ready to have your own Bond 007 agent in the future.

Green energy milestone: a turning point for sustainability

In a historic moment for the global transition towards clean energy, renewable energy is poised to exceed one-third of global electricity production in 2024. This historic achievement, driven by unprecedented solar and wind energy growth, marks a turning point in the fight against climate change. , As world leaders gather at COP28 in Dubai to discuss strategies to achieve net-zero emissions and build resilience to climate impacts, the rapid adoption of renewable energy serves as a beacon of hope, a Demonstrates the world’s commitment to a sustainable future. While challenges remain in ensuring a just and equitable transition, as we see with hydrogen, the rapid growth of renewables provides strong evidence that a sustainable future is within reach.

The Office Saga Continues: Meetings 3.0 and the Office Real Estate Impact

The future of work is completely dependent on Meetings 3.0. The ongoing hybrid work revolution is reshaping traditional meeting dynamics and office needs. Technology, especially generative AI, is enhancing both physical and virtual meeting spaces. Video conferencing will evolve with real-time analytics, breakout rooms, and AI-powered whiteboards, turning notes into tasks. Real-time translation will remove language barriers. In 2024, virtual meetings will become pervasive, AI-powered experiences, transforming traditional meeting rooms into flexible, high-impact spaces. However, the impact of hybrid and remote working on office real estate is clear, with office values ​​projected to decline by 35% by the end of 2025 and record-high vacancy rates globally. Is a commercial property financial meltdown possible with prices rising in 2024? possibly?

Space Odyssey 2024: Not just for astronauts

2023 was a unique year for space, with Starlinks coming to prominence with battlefield uses and India’s ISRO sending Chandrayaan 3 to the moon’s south pole. Space is no longer just for astronauts or privileged nations or just men; This is the new frontier for commerce. The US and China are in a global confrontation, where services like satellite imagery have become as common as your morning coffee. Forget “the sky is the limit” – in 2024, the sky is just the beginning. The space landscape is set for a dramatic change in 2024 as emerging technologies converge to revolutionize space commerce. Satellite services, space exploration and in-orbit activities will become commonplace through a mix of international cooperation and strategic competition. And not to mention, we could have Jeff Bezos’s partner, Lauren Sanchez, leading an all-female crew on a space flight aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket as early as 2024. This unprecedented mission will mark an important milestone for women in space exploration and highlight the transformative potential of private spaceflight.

Chemicals from Crude Oil: Fueling the Future

The oil and gas industry is undergoing a seismic shift with the rise of crude-to-chemicals (CTC) processing. Electric vehicles are taking over, and oil and gas companies are finding new life in the chemical game. This is a win-win situation, with the potential for higher profits and a greener planet, contributing to a future where fossil fuels are used more efficiently. Just be careful with those huge capital investments.

Accelerating AI Ethics and Law

As generic AI takes center stage, 2024 ushers in an era of accelerated AI ethics and law. With over 800 measures under consideration globally, ethical concerns related to AI are finally coming into line with legislative provisions. Amid concerns raised by industry stalwarts like Elon Musk, disruption to AI development could provide much-needed space for ethical frameworks to take hold, ensuring responsible AI use and development.

AI Bottleneck: Chip Wars

The AI ​​boom faces a hurdle: tensions in the tech supply chain, leading to chip shortages. Demand for AI hardware is skyrocketing (just look at NVIDIA’s share price), but manufacturers are struggling to keep up. It’s a real-life hunger game for chips, and whoever gets their hands on the last GPU could be the next tech titan. Chipmakers operating at 90% capacity are struggling to meet surging demand, creating real-life competition for GPUs. This shortage limits access to the hardware needed for businesses and researchers developing next-generation AI tools. Despite a 36.8% CAGR, reaching $1.3 trillion by 2030 (according to Markets&Markets analysis), addressing the supply chain disruption is critical to fulfilling AI’s potential in 2024. Keep an eye on more stock swings and announcements from chip makers as they close the gap with NVIDIA. And users such as car and cloud service providers venture into chip manufacturing as it becomes the core of business.

Augmented Reality Uncovered: A New Reality

A breakthrough in augmented reality comes with the development of flexible, transparent displays. 3D printing and innovative polymers pave the way for sleek, user-friendly wearable devices, fueling the growth of the metaverse and opening up avenues in education and healthcare. In education, AR displays can enable interactive and engaging learning experiences, while in healthcare, AR displays can be used in medical training. Get ready for a future where your reality may be more augmented than your Instagram photo.

Autonomous World Level 3: Cars, Skies and Beyond

The autonomous world is no longer a science-fiction dream; This will be a reality and a $10 trillion opportunity by 2030. The year 2024 witnesses the beginning of autonomous travel, with the introduction of Level 3 autonomous driving by major vehicle OEMs. It’s not just about self-driving cars; Level 3 is a whole new era of getting from point A to point B, with or without a steering wheel. Land and sky have come together as electric air taxi services launch in Paris for the 2024 Olympics, signaling the beginning of a new era in mobility.

Personalized and precise therapy is at the center level

2024 is going to be the year of personalized medicine. Your treatment plan is no longer one-size-fits-all; It’s in line with your genes. Customized treatment plans, gene editing technologies like CRISPR and rapid diagnostics are revolutionizing health care, promising better patient outcomes and resource efficiency. CRISPR isn’t just a gene-editing tool; This is your ticket to the healthcare revolution. It’s like having a doctor who knows you better than yourself.

Two-Speed ​​World Economy: The Fast and the Furious

The world will continue to experience a ‘two-speed economy’. Advanced economies will still be on forced brakes, while emerging markets will be hitting the gas pedal. China may be facing real-estate ups and downs, but the rest of the world is waiting for an economic Fast and the Furious sequel. Measures by global central banks to curb inflation, coupled with falling household income growth, are reshaping consumer behavior and impacting M&A activity, requiring adaptive strategies. Keep an eye on India’s economic juggernaut, although the elections may mean it’s a real roller coaster.

Rise of Meta City

Move over, megacities; Meta cities are here. It is a virtual network of cities connected to major economic centres. Thanks to digital technology, cities are no longer just physical; They are connected to each other in ways we never imagined. The future is a city that is both real and virtual, where physical proximity meets digital connectivity.

B2B Marketplace 2.0: Digital Marketplaces Everywhere

B2B e-commerce isn’t just a trend; This is a revolution. By 2025, digital transactions will rule the B2B world, with B2B sales volumes surpassing hard core traditional industries. Industrial marketplaces are the new matchmakers, connecting buyers and sellers in the digital dance of commerce. We will see corporates launching dedicated marketplaces, and they will grow from just an eStore. We will also see roadmaps where B2B corporates evolve from one-way transaction platforms to customer lifecycle relationship tools. It’s time for Salesforce to rethink its CRM roadmap.

Conclusion: 2024 Plot Twist

As we conclude this journey through the trends of 2024, one thing becomes clear – our world is on the brink of a profound transformation. The convergence of these 15 trends paints a picture of an ever-changing world. Let’s meet again in 12-months, and you can tell me whether the futurists at MarketsandMarkets got it right or they should look for a new job.

