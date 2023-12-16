Top 10 US markets with declining housing demand

istock.com/LifestyleVisuals

Lawrence Yun, chief economist for the National Association of Realtors, estimates that 4.71 million existing homes will be sold, the housing market is expected to grow, and Austin, Texas will be the top real estate market to watch in 2024 and beyond. Yoon unveiled the association’s forecast yesterday during NAR’s fifth annual Year-End Real Estate Forecast Summit: The Year Ahead.

Yun estimates that home sales will begin to rise next year – a 13.5% increase over 2023, and the median home price will reach $389,500 – a 0.9% increase from this year.

“Metro markets in the Southern states will outperform others due to faster job growth, while markets in the Midwest will experience benefits from being in the most affordable areas.”

Yun expects rent prices to decline further in 2024, keeping the consumer price index low. They project that foreclosure rates will remain at historically low levels in 2024, comprising less than 1% of all mortgages.

Yoon estimates that while US GDP will grow 1.5% to avoid a recession, the number of net new jobs will slow to 1.7 million in 2024, compared to 2.7 million in 2023 and 4.8 million in 2022. After falling to 8% in late 2023, he expects 30-year fixed mortgage rates to average 6.3% and the Fed to cut rates four times in response to slowing economic activity – calming inflation conditions.

Yun also expects 1.48 million housing starts in 2024, including 1.04 million single-family and 440,000 multi-family.

Top 10 real estate markets with most pent-up housing demand in 2024

NAR has identified 10 real estate markets with the most pent-up housing demand that it expects to outperform other metro areas in 2024. In order, the markets are:

Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, Texas Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, Texas Dayton-Kettering, Ohio Durham-Chapel Hill, North Carolina Harrisburg-Carlisle, Pennsylvania Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin, Tennessee Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Delaware-Maryland Portland-South Portland, Maine Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-Virginia-Maryland-West Virginia

“Falling mortgage rates and rising incomes will recover housing demand,” Yun said. “Additionally, housing inventory is expected to increase by approximately 30% as more sellers start listing after delays in sales over the past two years. Selected top 10 US markets will experience rapid recovery in home sales.

NAR selected the top 10 real estate markets with the most pent-up housing demand in 2024 based on national level comparisons on the following economic indicators: 1) more “returning” buyers; 2) Decrease in house price; 3) more renters who are able to purchase homes at the average price; 4) More potential sellers; 5) A major reduction in remote workers; 6) More affordable listings for first-time buyers; 7) Strong job growth; 8) Faster income growth; 9) Most high-income Millennial renters are moving into the area; and 10) lower violent crime rates.

Source: lbmjournal.com