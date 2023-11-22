10 Things to Watch on Wednesday, November 22 1. U.S. stocks rose in premarket trading on Wednesday, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%, after mostly falling a day earlier. Equities are being boosted by a modest decline in bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield slightly below 4.4%. 2. Shares are also being helped by a decline in oil prices, with crude falling on news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have delayed a meeting scheduled for this weekend. The market was expecting OPEC+ to announce fresh supply cuts. But despite the decline in oil production, the International Energy Agency still sees a supply surplus in 2024 — welcome news for U.S. consumers. West Texas Intermediate crude is down more than 4% at about $74 a barrel. 3. The number of Americans filing jobless claims declined by 24,000 to 209,000 for the week ending Nov. 18, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That’s lower than economists expected, even though the labor market remains cool overall. 4. Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) reports strong quarterly results. While some investors may question the sustainability of chipmakers’ data-center demand in the near term, it’s clear that there will be huge benefits in the long term as artificial intelligence adoption continues to become mainstream. Several banks raised their price targets on Nvidia on Thursday – JPMorgan raised it from $600 to $650 a share while maintaining an overweight rating. 5. Sam Altman is returning to the top job at OpenAI just five days after being ousted. The AI ​​startup, in which Club Name Microsoft (MSFT) owns about a 49% stake, is also changing the composition of its board. The new board is expected to include former Salesforce (CRM) co-CEO Brett Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers. 6. Software company Autodesk (ADSK) has reported better than expected third quarter results. But weak guidance for the fourth quarter is weighing on stocks in early trading Wednesday, leading to several price-target cuts by Wall Street firms. 7. HP Inc. Reports mixed quarterly results, but CEO Enrique Lores gives encouraging comments about PC demand. “The second half was stronger than the first half [of this year]”And we expect the market to grow in 2024 compared to ’23,” he told Jim Cramer on Tuesday. 8. Club holding Broadcom (AVGO) has closed the acquisition of cloud software vendor VMware. The $61 billion stock-and-cash deal was first announced for May 2022 and faces heavy regulatory scrutiny. Broadcom shares are up 0.7% in premarket trading. 9. Mortgage demand hit a six-week high as interest rates fell, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. “US bond yields continued to decline as incoming data indicated a softer economy and more signs of easing inflation. “Most mortgage rates in our survey have declined,” says Joel Kahn, MBA’s deputy chief economist. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate has fallen to the lowest rate in two months.” 10. Consumers may be increasingly budget-conscious, but spending continues to accelerate. According to a Wall Street Journal report, it appears The holiday season is poised to do so. In contrast, a recent Morgan Stanley survey indicated consumers won’t spend much this year. Either way, the club is positive for off-price retail holding TJX Companies (TJX). ), which offers the best bang for your buck. Sign up for free for my Top 10 Morning Thoughts on the Market email newsletter. (For a full list of Jim Cramer Charitable Trust stocks, see here .) As a subscriber to CNBC’s The Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim talks about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits until 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade. The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

10 things to see on Wednesday, November 22

1. U.S. stocks rose in premarket trading on Wednesday, with S&P 500 futures up 0.3%, having closed mostly lower a day earlier. Equities are being boosted by a modest decline in bond yields, with the 10-year Treasury yield slightly below 4.4%.

2. Shares were also being helped by a decline in oil prices, with crude falling on news that the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have delayed a meeting scheduled for this weekend. The market was expecting OPEC+ to announce fresh supply cuts. But despite the decline in oil production, the International Energy Agency still sees a supply surplus in 2024 — welcome news for U.S. consumers. West Texas Intermediate crude is down more than 4% at about $74 a barrel.

3. The number of Americans filing jobless claims fell by 24,000 to 209,000 for the week ending Nov. 18, according to the U.S. Labor Department. That’s lower than economists expected, even though the labor market remains cool overall.

4. Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) has reported strong quarterly results. While some investors may question the sustainability of chipmakers’ data-center demand in the near term, it’s clear that there will be huge benefits in the long term as artificial intelligence adoption continues to become mainstream. Several banks raised their price targets on Nvidia on Thursday – JPMorgan raised it from $600 to $650 a share while maintaining an overweight rating.

5. Sam Altman is returning to the top job at OpenAI just five days after being ousted. The AI ​​startup, in which Club Name Microsoft (MSFT) owns about a 49% stake, is also changing the composition of its board. The new board is expected to include former Salesforce (CRM) co-CEO Brett Taylor and former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers.

6. Software company Autodesk (ADSK) has reported better-than-expected third quarter results. But weak guidance for the fourth quarter is weighing on stocks in early trading Wednesday, leading to several price-target cuts by Wall Street firms.

7. HP Inc. Reports mixed quarterly results, but CEO Enrique Lores gives encouraging comments about PC demand. “The second half was stronger than the first half [of this year]And we expect the market to grow in 2024 compared to ’23,” he told Jim Cramer on Tuesday.

8. Club Holding Broadcom (AVGO) has closed the acquisition of cloud software vendor VMware. The $61 billion stock-and-cash deal was first announced for May 2022 and has faced heavy regulatory scrutiny. Broadcom shares are up 0.7% in premarket trading.

9. The decline in interest rates pushed mortgage demand to a six-week high, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Joel says, “US bond yields continued to decline as incoming data indicated a softer economy and more signs of easing inflation. Most mortgage rates in our survey declined, with the 30-year fixed mortgage rate down two months. It has come down to its lowest rate ever.” Kan, Deputy Chief Economist of MBA.

10. Consumers may be increasingly budget-conscious, but spending continues to pick up, and that seems sure to happen during the holiday season, The Wall Street Journal reports. In contrast, a recent Morgan Stanley survey indicated that consumers will not spend much this year. Either way, the club sees benefits for off-price retail holding TJX Companies (TJX), which offers the best bang for your buck.

Sign up for my top 10 morning ideas on the market free email newsletter,

(Look Here (For a complete list of the Jim Cramer Charitable Trust’s stocks.)

As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after a trade alert is sent before buying or selling stocks in his charitable trust’s portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after the trade alert is issued before executing the trade.

The above Investment Club information is subject to our disclaimer as well as our terms and conditions and privacy policy. No fiduciary obligation or duty exists, or is created, by virtue of your receipt of any information provided in connection with the Investment Club. No specific results or benefits are guaranteed.

Source: www.cnbc.com