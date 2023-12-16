Top 10 Largest Copper Mining Companies in Q3 2023 – Report

Get all the essential market news and expert opinions in one place with our daily newsletter. Get a comprehensive recap of the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up here!

(Kitco News) – Chile’s Codelco was the world’s largest copper mining company (based on copper tonnes) in the third quarter of 2023, followed by Freeport-McMoRan and BHP. The top 10 copper producers mined 2,394 kilotonnes of copper in Q3 2023, up 4% from Q3 2022 (2,294 kilotonnes).

Kitco ranked the top 10 largest copper mining companies worldwide based on reported copper production in the third quarter of 2023.

1. Codelco, 358 kt. Production at Chile’s mining giant codelco, The world’s largest copper mining company, production increased 2% year-on-year to 358 thousand tonnes in Q3 2023 (including Codelco’s stake in El Abra and Anglo American Sur).

2. Freeport-McMoRan, 326 kt. Freeport-McMoRan finished second. The Company’s attributable (“less non-controlling interests”) copper production was 326 thousand tonnes in Q3 2023, a decline of 15% compared to Q3 2022, primarily due to the fact that starting January 1, 2023 As a result, Grasberg’s economic interest in the company decreased from 81% to 48.76%.

3. BHP, 322 kt. bhp Ranked third with mining of 322 thousand tonnes of copper (qualified) in the third quarter of 2023, which is 16% more than in the third quarter of 2022. The company said its quarterly copper production increased mainly due to the addition of production from Prominent Hill, Carapetena and Carajas (BHP Complete). Acquisition of OZ Minerals on 2 May 2023).

4. Zijin Mining, 262 kt. China’s Zijin Mining, which controls the largest amount of copper and gold resources overseas among Chinese companies, is in fourth place, with copper produced from its mine amounting to 262 thousand tons in the third quarter of 2023, up from 200 thousand tons in 2022. That’s up 18% from the third quarter.

5. Glencore248 kt. glencore Sits at fifth position. The company’s Q3 2023 own copper production of 248 thousand tonnes was 5% lower than Q3 2022, reflecting cobar sales in June 2023 and lower copper by-product production outside the copper division.

6. Southern Copper226 kt. Southern Copper (part of Grupo México) is in sixth place. The company’s mined copper production in Q3 2023 declined 2% year-on-year to 226 kilotonnes, mainly due to the Quezon mine, which reported lower ore grades; This was partially offset by higher production at the Tokapla mine due to better ore grades.

7. First quantum, 222 kilotons. The first quantum is in seventh place. The company’s copper production in the third quarter of 2023 was 222 thousand tons, which is 14% more than in the third quarter of 2022.

8. Rio Tinto155 kt. Rio Tinto raised production by 12% to 155 kilotonnes in the third quarter of 2023 as the company benefited from the continued ramp-up of a high-grade underground mine at Oyu Tolgoi and higher copper feed grades at Escondida.

9. Anglo American, 146 kt. Anglo American is in ninth place with its copper production increasing by 38% year-on-year to 146 thousand tonnes in the third quarter of 2023, mainly due to increased production from its new Quelaveco mine in Peru.

10. KGHM, 129 kilotons. Polish mining giant KGHM ranked tenth in Q3 2023. The company’s payable copper production corresponded to the third quarter of 2022 and was 129 thousand tons.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this article are those of the author and may not reflect his views Kitco Metals Inc. The author has made every effort to ensure the accuracy of the information provided; However, neither Kitco Metals Inc. nor the author can guarantee such accuracy. This article is solely for informational purposes only. This is not a solicitation to make any exchange in commodities, securities or other financial instruments. Kitco Metals Inc. And the author of this article is not responsible for any loss and/or damage caused by the use of this publication.

Source: www.kitco.com