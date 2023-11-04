As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, crypto industry executives are increasingly finding themselves embroiled in legal battles.

The recent case involving prominent crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has further highlighted the challenges faced by individuals at the forefront of the digital asset revolution. Let’s take an in-depth look at the top 10 high-profile crypto fraud cases of all time.

Do Kwon and the Fall of Terra

In March 2023, Do Kwon, co-founder of Singapore-based blockchain platform Terraform Labs, was arrested in Montenegro. Kwon, a South Korean national, was charged with fraud in the United States and pleaded guilty to eight charges, including securities fraud, wire fraud, commodities fraud and conspiracy.

He had been a fugitive for several months and South Korean authorities had issued an arrest warrant for him in September 2022. Kwon was detained by Montenegrin police at Podgorica airport while trying to board a flight to Dubai with another South Korean national.

During the encounter, police found fake passports of Costa Rica and Belgium. Kwon’s identity was confirmed through fingerprint matching. He spent Thursday night in police custody and was to be produced in court on Friday evening.

The collapse of TerraUSD and Luna, two digital currencies released by Terraform Labs, in May 2022 wiped out an estimated $40 billion from the crypto market. In June, he was sentenced to four months in prison by a Montenegrin court for using a forged passport during an attempted trip.

avi eisenberg

In December 2022, Avi Eisenberg, a crypto trader, was arrested in Puerto Rico on charges of price manipulation on the Mango Markets crypto exchange. He faces charges of commodity fraud, commodity market manipulation, and wire fraud related to his operations on the Mango Markets decentralized cryptocurrency exchange.

Eisenberg was accused of fraudulently obtaining approximately $110 million worth of cryptocurrency by manipulating the price of specific perpetual futures contracts on Mango Markets. Eisenberg’s trial was scheduled to begin on December 8, 2023, but was postponed to April 8, 2024.

The delay was granted after his legal team requested more time to prepare, given the complexity of the case involving complex legal and factual issues. Eisenberg’s alleged scheme presented challenges for both the prosecution and defense, making the proceedings more complex than typical fraud cases.

Alex Mashinsky

Last July, Alex Mashinsky, the former CEO of cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network, was arrested by US prosecutors on charges of wire fraud and other crimes.

He is accused of orchestrating a long-running scheme to defraud customers, which ultimately led to the collapse of Celsius Network with debts of over $1 billion.

Prosecutors allege that Mashinsky inflated the price of his firm’s cryptocurrencies to attract clients, resulting in millions of dollars in profits. Mashinsky pleaded not guilty, and his trial is scheduled for September 2024.

Su Zhu and the fall of 3AC

On September 29, Su Zhu, co-founder of the now-defunct Three Arrows Capital hedge fund, was arrested at Singapore’s Changi Airport while attempting to leave the country.

The arrest followed Zhu’s failure to comply with a court order forcing him to cooperate with the liquidation process of Three Arrows Capital’s assets. The liquidation firm, Teneo, obtained a committal order against Zhu, directing the Singapore Police to jail him for four months.

A similar order was reportedly issued for Zhu’s co-founder, Kyle Davis, whose whereabouts are unknown. While in prison, Teneo would negotiate with Zhu on matters related to Three Arrows Capital, with a focus on recovering assets belonging to the hedge fund or acquired using its funds.

The liquidators are committed to ensuring full compliance with the court order by Zhu. Three Arrows Capital filed for bankruptcy in July 2022, causing significant disruption in the crypto industry as major players had to adjust their operations and customer withdrawals after the crypto market plunged due to the collapse of the Terra/Luna project. Had to ban.

Thomas Smith, Kyle Nagy, and Braden Karoni

Thomas Smith, Kyle Nagy and Braden Karoni are the people behind the crypto token SafeMoon, a digital asset that was once worth more than $8 billion. He was charged with fraud and money laundering by both the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 1, 2023.

The charges revolve around allegations that the trio used millions of dollars for personal expenses, including luxury cars and real estate, and dishonestly obtained investor funds.

They are accused of deceiving investors about the token’s liquidity and making false promises about its features, claiming that it would send the price to record highs. Those charged in the case include founder Kyle Nagy, chief executive Braden John Karoni and former chief technology officer Thomas Smith.

While Nagy is currently evading authorities, Karoni and Smith have been captured. The charges against him include conspiracy to commit securities fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.

William Ulbricht

San Francisco-born Ross William Ulbricht, aka Dread Pirate Roberts, is serving a sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ross William Ulbricht’s conviction stems from his creation and operation of Silk Road, a now-defunct online marketplace where individuals used Bitcoin to purchase drugs, hacking tools, and counterfeit passports.

Ulbricht was found guilty of seven crimes, including distributing narcotics and conspiracy to distribute contraband. They deliberately designed Silk Road as a platform for illegal activities, allowing users to buy and sell drugs and other illegal items anonymously, beyond the reach of law enforcement. Ulbricht used various methods to anonymize transactions on the Silk Road.

The website operates as a hidden service on the Tor network, enabling the sale of narcotics and other illegal products and services. Operated under the Ulbricht alias; A reference to the Dread Pirate Roberts, a fictional character from The Princess Bride.

charlie shrem

Charlie Shrem is the former chief executive of crypto exchange BitInstant. In 2014, Shrem was sentenced to two years in prison for knowingly transmitting approximately $1 million in Bitcoin to fund drug trafficking on the Silk Road. Prosecutors also accused Shrem, who served as vice president of the Bitcoin Foundation, of using Silk Road to buy drugs for himself. Shrem has been released and now works as a crypto venture capitalist.

Mark Karpeles

Mark Karpeles is the former CEO of bankrupt crypto exchange, Mt. Gox. Karpeles, a French entrepreneur and programmer, served as CEO of Mt. Gox, the world’s early Bitcoin exchange.

He acquired Mt. Gox from Jed McCaleb in 2011 and initiated a software overhaul. The exchange suffered a major setback in 2014 when it lost approximately $500 million of investors’ Bitcoins, leading to its collapse.

Following this incident, Karpeles was arrested in Tokyo in 2015 and detained for more than 11 months. Karpeles was found guilty of unlawfully manipulating Mt. Gox’s electronic records, falsely increasing the company’s stake by $33.5 million.

nathaniel chastain

Nathaniel Chastain is a former employee of non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace OpenSea. On June 1, 2022, Nathaniel Chastain was arrested by the FBI in New York.

He was charged with wire fraud and money laundering. Chastain was accused of leveraging her insider knowledge to decide which tokens would be featured on OpenSea’s front page. He would buy these tokens just before they were unveiled, and sell them immediately to profit from the increased attention, while conducting these transactions through an anonymous digital currency wallet to conceal his actions.

In May 2023, Chastain was found guilty of fraud and money laundering. He was later sentenced to three months in jail, three months of home confinement, 200 hours of community service, and a $50,000 fine.

Farooq Fatih Ozer

Fatih Faith Ozer, the founder and CEO of Turkish crypto exchange Thodex, was captured in Albania in August 2022. He fled Turkey after the exchange suddenly shut down in April 2021, leaving more than 400,000 users without access to their deposits totaling $2. billion in cryptocurrencies.

Ozer was extradited back to Turkey in June 2023, where he faced charges of money laundering, fraud and organized crime. Following the court’s decision, he was sentenced to 11,196 years in prison for crimes primarily related to fraud.

The affair spread to Ozer’s family and senior staff, with his brother, sister and four other top staff members also jailed. As part of the investigation, at least 83 persons were detained.

The exact extent of the losses suffered by investors during the collapse of Thodex remains uncertain, with varying reports in the Turkish media, with some estimating losses to be as high as $2 billion. The event had a significant impact on Turkey’s cryptocurrency landscape, especially given the widespread use of crypto as a hedge against inflation in the country.

Source: crypto.news