Top 10 Business Books for 2023

Top 10 Favorite Business Books for 2023

shep heiken

Just in time for Black Friday, Cyber ​​Monday, and the gift-giving holidays, I wanted to share with you my favorite business books over 40 that I’ve read this year. While I typically stay in the customer service and experience lane, this year you’ll also find books on marketing and sales.

1. A diamond in the rough By Steven Van Belleghem (Lanu Campus)—Let’s lead off this year’s “Top 10” with one of my favorite authors. Van Belleghem always puts in a good performance. Most companies want to create a customer-centric culture, but many struggle even when they are able to do so. The author refers to this A diamond in the rough, In addition to clearly expressed concepts, there are over 100 tips and examples to help create a culture that acquires and keeps customers.

2. Never Lose an Employee Again: The Simple Path to Remarkable Retention By Joey Coleman (Portfolio) – In this follow-up Never lose customers again, Coleman expresses the importance of using the same customer experience concepts with his employees. I’ve preached for years that a good EX (employee experience) drives a good CX (customer experience). The author uses examples and research and provides a framework to give you what you need to retain your best people.

3. Complaint is a Gift: How to Learn from Critical Feedback and Gain Customer Loyalty by Janelle Barlow (Barrett-Koehler Publishers) – When it first came out in 1997, this was one of my favorites. This is the third edition, and the book has been revised and updated with more updated examples and strategies that will help you handle complaints and deal with difficult and angry customers.

4. Creating Super Fans: How to Turn Your Customers into Lifelong Supporters By Brittany Hodak (Page Two) – I met Hodak in 2020 when she was the keynote speaker at a virtual event for entrepreneurs. She shared her supermodel example of creating a great customer experience. When he printed those words I was amazed and couldn’t have been more excited. This book is full of examples and stories that anyone and any business can relate to. It’s an easy and enjoyable read with simple yet big ideas.

5. Brand engagement: why community is the ultimate great marketing strategy By Mark Schaefer (Shaefer Marketing Solutions) – A powerful concept in marketing is making your customers feel connected to your brand community. This “how-to” book shares several ways to leverage a brand community, how to measure and understand its value and why you can’t miss what the author refers to as “an unbeatable competitive advantage” that is a Creates a feeling of belonging.

6. The Power of Scarcity: Leveraging Urgency and Demand to Influence Customer Decisions By Mindy Weinstein, Ph.D. (McGraw Hill) – This book leverages the author’s deep understanding of marketing and psychology and shares a powerful strategy that will help customers choose to do business with you.

7. The Unsold Mindset: Redefining What It Means to Sell By Colin Coggins and Garrett Brown (Harper Business) – Sales is more than just selling to customers and clients. The authors show an approach that works in both business and life. Research and interviews with some of the most successful people – not just salespeople – has defined their counter-intuitive thoughts and ideas, which makes this book more interesting than your typical sales book.

8. Hospitality Mindset: Create Raving Fans Through Your Guest Experience By Josh Liebman (Morgan James)—For years I have said that any business, in any industry, can have a hospitality mindset. It’s not just for hotels, restaurants and tourism. This is Liebman’s first book, and it is worthy of your attention because she provides a simple-to-understand guide on how to treat your clients as if they are guests.

9. Positive Chaos: Transforming Crisis into Clarity and Profit By Dan Thurman (Page Two)—Do you ever feel stressed or out of control? In the midst of chaos, you can either fear it or embrace it. In addition to being a savvy businessman and amazing keynote speaker, Thurman is a world-class juggler who understands what it’s like to “keep a lot of balls in the air.” This is a metaphor to define his idea that what appears to be out of control (chaos) can also give you clarity, inspiration, and a competitive advantage.

10. Experience Mindset: Changing the Way You Think About Growth By Tiffany Bova (Portfolio) – Here’s another book that emphasizes how employee experience impacts customer experience. Bova says the balance between EX and CX “can increase revenues and profits by up to 50%.” She makes her point using case studies from The Ritz-Carlton, Salesforce, Pfizer, and others.

And here’s a bonus. This is a “one of a kind” book. It’s definitely worth picking up Time To read (syllabic meaning).

Time to Win: How to Get Over Your Customers’ Need for Speed By Jay Baer (Minibook) – There’s an old expression: Good things come in small packages. Baer has taken his extensive research about the importance of time and business and put it into a 54-page “mini book” that will take you about 30 minutes to read. Baer’s philosophy is simple: Give your customers time and they will give you money. Waste your customers’ time and it will cost you money. Don’t be fooled by how small this book is. It is big on ideas and implementing them will yield big benefits.

Finally, I couldn’t miss this opportunity to share another publication with you, and it’s free. If you haven’t yet picked up a copy of my customer service and experience research, just click here. You’ll find lots of statistics, facts, and findings that will make you think of new strategies that will win over your customers and make them say, “I’ll be back!”

Well, that concludes this year’s top 10 list. Visit your favorite bookstore or click the link to give a friend, co-worker, your boss or yourself a gift that will be valued and appreciated. Happy Holidays!

Source: www.forbes.com