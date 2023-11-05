November 5, 2023
Tooling Tech Group announces new Die Cast Division president | Local News


A leading tool and mold company with two facilities in Washington has a new president for one of its divisions.

Tooling Tech Group (TTG), a leading provider of highly engineered tools and automated assembly equipment to a wide range of industries, has announced that Doug Jack has been appointed president of the Die Cast Division, consisting of the company’s G.H. Tool & Mold brand with facilities in Georgia and Missouri, including in Washington.





