Tooling Tech Group announces new Die Cast Division president | Local News
A leading tool and mold company with two facilities in Washington has a new president for one of its divisions.
Tooling Tech Group (TTG), a leading provider of highly engineered tools and automated assembly equipment to a wide range of industries, has announced that Doug Jack has been appointed president of the Die Cast Division, consisting of the company’s G.H. Tool & Mold brand with facilities in Georgia and Missouri, including in Washington.