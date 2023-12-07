Too late to get a flu shot? When should you get vaccinated?

If you haven’t already gotten your flu vaccine in October, which would have been a good time to get it, now is the best time to do so. , [+] Get vaccinated as soon as possible after October. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) getty images

It’s too late to dress up like Barbie or Ken for Halloween because December has already started. It may also be too late to dress up like Barbie or Ken for Thanksgiving dinner. But as long as it’s fall or winter, it’s definitely not too late to get a flu vaccine. Unless you’re somewhere in the October to March time frame, you’ll probably want to get vaccinated against influenza as soon as possible.

This is because influenza season in the Northern Hemisphere can extend from early October to late May of the following calendar year. In fact, by the time you head into the new year healthy, chances are you and everyone around you haven’t even seen the worst of the flu season yet. Flu activity is typically highest from December to February and the peak amount of influenza virus activity occurs in February. Therefore, it is a good idea to always ensure your safety before Valentine’s Day. And in this case, protection means getting vaccinated against the flu.

Now, flu activity can follow very different patterns each season. Over the four decades from the 1982–1983 flu season to the 2021–2022 flu season, the peak of the flu season has occurred in February a total of 17 times. December has been the next most common peak month seven times. January and March finished joint third six times each. October, November and April have only been peak months once, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There’s a saying among epidemiologists that if you’ve seen one flu season, you’ve only seen one flu season. Each year may be different from previous years. Unless you have a DeLorean that serves as a time machine or some other way to travel to and from the future, it’s impossible to predict what the current flu season will look like. You can’t be sure when peak flu activity will occur, how bad things will be, or whether this will be the season when cases increase later in the spring.

If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, it’s a good idea to get a flu shot as soon as possible. Keep in mind that the flu vaccine is not like a trench coat and it does not start protecting you as soon as you get it. Your immune system must first see the weakened or inactivated flu particles from the vaccine, essentially saying, “WTF is this, this doesn’t belong in my body,” and then mount an immune response against them, which may take up to two It may take time. Week.

This two-week lag for protection is a big reason why it is important to get the flu vaccine now without any delay. This will help keep you safe in time for the last two weeks of December, which can be full of interactions with other people, objects, and surfaces, especially if you’re planning a holiday around Christmas, Kwanzaa, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day. And hold annual informal celebrations. A holiday of going to the shops to return all those gifts you didn’t want but somehow got.

The best time to get vaccinated against the flu is from late September to mid-October to ensure you are protected before flu activity really increases, according to computer modeling published by our PHICOR team in scientific journals. Studies show. vaccine, American Journal of Managed CareAnd medical care, It’s possible to get vaccinated too early, such as in August, because the protection you get from the flu vaccine may begin to wane after six months, leaving you with less protection next May, when the flu is still around. It is possible

Keep in mind that although the flu vaccine can provide good protection against the flu, it doesn’t work like a giant full-bodied concrete condom. This will not provide you 100% protection. Instead, its protection may vary from 30% to 60%, depending on whether the strains of flu virus put into vaccines before a flu season match the strains actually circulating that season. . So just because you’ve already had a flu vaccine doesn’t mean you should stop washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, and start hugging and kissing people who are coughing. are sick, sneezing, feeling tired or hot (as in hot temperatures, that is), and skip all other infection prevention measures. Otherwise, your New Year’s Eve could become the Eve of the flu year.

Of course, reducing your chances of getting infected isn’t the only benefit of a flu shot. Even if you do become infected, vaccination can significantly reduce the severity of your symptoms and your chances of being hospitalized and dying. Flu usually results in fever, chills, cough, sore throat, runny or blocked nose, muscle or body aches for four to seven days. Headache, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, or other not very pleasant symptoms. It can be so unpleasant that you miss school and work during this period.

However, things can be worse, especially if you have a weakened immune system. Each year from 2010 to 2022, 9.4 million to 41 million people have become ill with the flu, 100,000 to 710,000 have been hospitalized, and 4,900 to 52,000 have died. Having the flu is not the same as the common cold. The flu can make you much sicker, with some potentially dire consequences.

Finally, even if you think you’ve already had the flu this year, it’s still a good idea to get a flu vaccine. Many different germs can cause flu-like illnesses such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and adenovirus. So, unless you’ve actually gotten tested for the flu, you can’t be sure if you’ve actually had the flu, which means it’s probably still worth a shot.