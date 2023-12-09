Tony Robbins: Rich people have these 6 things in common

City Azran / Shutterstock.com

Being rich can mean many things depending on who you ask. But given high inflation and rising costs, the amount of money you need to have to be considered rich has increased. USA Today reported that an American needs a net worth of $2.2 million to be considered rich in 2023.

Renowned American author, coach and speaker Tony Robbins has interviewed some remarkable individuals – including some of the wealthiest. These include people such as Charles Schwab, founder of Charles Schwab Corporation, John Bogle, founder of Vanguard and the “father of index funds”, and Mary Callahan Erdöz, considered by many to be one of the most powerful women in finance. ,

Through these conversations, he discovered the principles that guide the decision making and, ultimately, success of super-wealthy people.

Six habits of rich people

Tony Robbins talks about six things that all successful rich people do:

they all give back: It turns out that giving back is a common behavior of rich people. Truly rich people understand that being rich means more than just the money in your bank account. When you achieve your financial goals and decide that you have achieved them, you may be left wondering what else is there in life. Giving back, whatever it means to you, is a way to feel more satisfied.

They are focused on not losing money: One thing that all super-rich people seem to have in common? They are not afraid to fail. But, he hates losing. Overall, there is a focus and a general willingness to not give up. That desire also translates into a desire not to lose money.

“Virtually everyone I interviewed is absolutely obsessed with not giving up. “It’s as important to win as it is to win, not to lose to them,” Robbins said.

Robbins referenced one of Warren Buffett’s most famous quotes: “Rule No. 1: Don’t lose money. Rule No. 2: Never forget Rule No. 1.” Very rich people live their lives based on this quality and they also understand the true cost of losing. The reality is that if you lose 50% of your money, it takes 100% more to get it back. Why? This is because you now have less money to invest. For the rich, losing money is not an option if they want to stay rich.

They know they will be wrong at some point: While rich people don’t like to be wrong, they also understand that at some point they will be wrong. Sometimes, they have to face financial loss due to wrong decisions. But, there is a difference between losing and failing. A small loss may not have a big impact in the long run, but that’s different from making a wrong decision that destroys their entire financial future. The smartest wealthy people protect their wealth by structuring their portfolios in such a way that they can make money elsewhere even if they go wrong.

They are all hungry for knowledge: Another quality that all rich people have in common? They have a strong desire to learn – and their thirst for both knowledge and growth is never quenched. Like athletes who always want to improve their physical performance, rich people aim for constant self-improvement, which includes learning how to make and keep money.

“They are all learning machines. The one thing they have in common is that none of them will ever compromise,” Robbins explained. “They’re always studying, they’re always learning, they’re always growing, and they’re always trying to figure out a new insight or a new strategy to make things better.”

Rich people become rich by gaining knowledge. For example, they read books and listen to podcasts to learn the ways of the rich. By surrounding themselves with greatness, they work towards their greatness and success. Learning more about what rich people have in common can help you become rich yourself.

They understand the value of asymmetric risk and reward: Often, people think that people who are considered successful generally have a high risk tolerance. In reality it is not so. One thing most rich people have in common is that they avoid taking risks. Also, they always think big. Becoming rich means taking as little risk as possible to get as big a reward as possible.

Per Robbins, Paul Tudor Jones, one of the top 10 financial traders in history, would only trade at a 1:5 ratio. In other words, Jones would only risk one dollar to make five dollars, meaning a 500% return. In contrast, most investors go ahead and risk everything in the hope of getting 8-10% or perhaps even less returns. When you take advantage of asymmetric risk and reward this way, you may be wrong 10 or 15 times and only right once, and you will still make money.

They understand the importance of tax strategy: David Swensen, the man who grew Yale’s endowment fund from $1 billion to $31.2 billion in just 35 years, explained to Robbins that there are only a few things that grow wealth: asset diversification, tax efficiency and equity.

“You have to have tax efficiency because you don’t get the dollars you earn, you get the dollars you keep,” Robbins explained.

To add, one thing all rich people have in common when it comes to taxes is that they all invest in a way that allows them to keep as much of their money as legally possible. IRS rules dictate some specific ways you can legally keep more of your money, then invest it — and then compound it. Not everyone takes advantage of these rules. But by taking advantage of these rules, rich people are making money from money. There are many ways to defer money or grow money tax-free – and it’s all legal. Overall, when you have more money, you reach your financial goals faster.

