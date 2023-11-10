TON blockchain incubator Top launches crypto wallet on Telegram settings menu

Subscribe to updates Unsubscribe from updates

Open Platform (TOP), the organization that incubates Web3 products hosted on The Open Network (TON), has announced the launch of the global rollout of its cryptocurrency storage solution Wallet on the Telegram messenger settings menu.

While the wallet will eventually be available worldwide, its rollout will be phased, with users in Latin America and Africa being the first to use it. Some of the countries that will initially use the wallet include Colombia, South Africa, and Kenya.

The journey of making Web3 user-friendly and the role of wallets in it

The open platform, formerly known as First Stage Labs, has two main divisions – Top Labs, its VC arm, and Wallet, the crypto application program integrated into Telegram messenger. TOP Labs is the branch of TOP responsible for launching early-stage projects on The Open Network (TON). Wallets, on the other hand, are intentionally designed to make it easier for the general public to get involved on Web3.

The integration of the wallet into Telegram’s main settings menu is a strategic move by TOP in its mission to promote mass adoption of TON’s blockchain technology. The native integration of the wallet into the Telegram settings menu means that millions of Telegram users in the regions specified in the road map will now be able to more easily access crypto storage. Thus, they will be able to send and receive digital assets with the same ease as they send a photo on a messaging app.

Additionally, the wallet features NFT transfer functionality, with an integrated escrow service guaranteeing transaction security. The service will increase access to NFT transactions by allowing users to transact with non-wallet account holders, creating a more level playing field for the buying and selling of digital money.

TOP says its latest actions on the wallet and TON space demonstrate its commitment to simplifying the crypto experience for the masses without compromising platform security. The organization says these changes are just the beginning of its plan to establish a new decentralized economic system.

The company says this reaffirms its commitment to catalyzing the rapid growth of the Web3 ecosystem by making it as accessible to the general public as possible. Meanwhile, the strategy will also help drive the adoption of products and services built on the TON blockchain.

