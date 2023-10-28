Tommy Hilfiger: How he went from $150 to a $10 billion business

ozgurdonmaz/iStock.com

Last month, entrepreneur, best-selling author and internet celebrity Grant Cardone welcomed classic American fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger to his show to discuss how he went from starting his business with just $150 to building the billion-dollar company it is today. Traveled till.

Before starting her own brand, Hilfiger opened her own jean shop in upstate New York with $150 she saved from working overnights at a gas station in high school. He bought 20 pairs of bell-bottom jeans off the streets of New York City and drove back to his hometown of Elmira to sell them from his trunk – to his friends, at a profit.

Selling jeans out of the back of his car eventually evolved into Hilfiger opening a few shops on college campuses selling jeans, candles, incense and other “nice things”.

“During that time, I thought, ‘Maybe I can create my own brand,’” Hilfiger told Cardone on an episode of Power Players. “I looked at Ralph Lauren, Calvin Klein and all these brands, and I said, ‘That’s what I’m going to do.’ And I did it.”

Hilfiger told Cardone that his brand ended last year with 2,000 stores and $10 billion in sales in 192 countries. He emphasized the power of his logo, his brand, and later his ability to generate cash flow through international licensing in the context of his entrepreneurial stardom and longevity.

Hilfiger overcame bankruptcy to succeed

But before he could succeed, his business went bankrupt at the age of 23. “I didn’t know anything about business,” Hilfiger said. At that time, he decided to teach himself how to manage a business and combine business skills with creativity.

Hilfiger said you can do anything if you fuel your business with cash flow. Hilfiger also said that if you want to be an entrepreneur, you have to dream big, see yourself successful and always on a larger scale. And if you’re facing an obstacle, Hilfiger said you need to look at it as a challenge — one that’s full of learning experiences and opportunities.

“My entire team hears two words I say to them every day: ‘What’s next?’” Hilfiger said. When asked what inspires him, Hilfiger claimed that he likes a challenge and likes to do something new that his competitors have never done.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com

