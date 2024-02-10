Tom Brady’s NFT sold for $40,000 ahead of Super Bowl drops promoted by Joe Montana, John Elway

It appears that Dapper Lab’s NFL All Day digital collectible brand is heading into Super Bowl weekend with some momentum.

First, the Web3 firm’s sports-themed, digital-collectible brand known as NFL All Day released promotional packs of NFTs during the professional football league’s playoffs in January, making it seem like the collection will be launched in non- – has helped to achieve some high-profile sales, including. The fungible token, featuring Tom Brady, sold for more than $40,000, according to the company. Dapper Labs also said that a similar NFT featuring quarterback Aaron Rodgers also sold for $34,000.

While NFL All Day — digital collectibles of video highlights that people can trade on the open market — never took off to the extent that NBA Top Shot, Dapper Labs’ first sports-themed NFT collection, did in late 2021. Earned hundreds of millions of dollars. According to CryptoSlam, in monthly sales volume, the professional football-inspired collection has recorded nearly $10 million in cumulative sales since the NFL’s regular season began in September! data.

Dapper Labs is now attempting to take advantage of the Super Bowl hoopla by advertising promotional drops to coincide with America’s biggest sporting event. Releasing NFTs showcasing famous moments from the careers of all-time great, Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks like Joe Montana and John Elway, Dapper Labs also succeeded in convincing two Hall of Fame inductees to promote the digital collectibles. doing. Montana and Elway both appeared in the posted promo NFL All Day’s X Account,

The Super Bowl will air on Sunday and be played between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs in Las Vegas. Football games and their surrounding festivities have long been considered one of the largest, if not the largest, marketing opportunities each year in America.

NFL legends Montana and Elway promote NFT

It’s worth noting that Dapper Labs, along with Montana and Elway, have stayed away from the use of the acronym for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) when promoting the collection. During the downturn in crypto, the term “NFT” gained a bad reputation in the eyes of some people. Dapper Labs’ success in convincing gaming giants to promote their digital products built on the Flow blockchain can be considered a win for the Web3 space alone.

Whether it was fair or not, sports teams and players came under fire for taking money from crypto-related organizations during the crypto recession and the collapse of FTX, a company that managed to get millions of users to support its exchange before going bankrupt. Sports stars were paid generously for this. Couldn’t access his money.

Dapper Labs partnered with the National Football League and NFL Players Association to launch NFL All Day in 2022.

