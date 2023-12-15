December 15, 2023
Tom Brady arrives with his parents at the grand opening ceremony of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas


by Carlos Greer

Published December 14, 2023, 6:50pm ET

Single Tom Brady spent quality time with his mom Glynn and dad Tom Sr. at a star-studded party in Sin City on Wednesday night.

The NFL icon and his parents attended a star-studded opening night party at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

Sources told Page Six that Brady crossed paths with Kim Kardashian — who was in attendance with sister Kendall Jenner — but Brady, “hanging out with her.” [parents] And [Fontainebleau chairman and CEO] Jeff Sofer,” most nights.

“They said hi and that’s it,” a spy tells Us of Brady’s relationship with Kardashian. (There were previously rumors that the pair flirted at a party over the summer.)

Kardashian was also seen with Ivanka Trump.

Keith Urban, Paul Anka and Justin Timberlake were the surprise musical guests at the grand opening.

Timberlake was seen giving Brady a big hug as they congratulated him.

Tom Brady was among the A-list who attended the opening of Fontainebleau Vegas. Instagram/@tombrady Brady spent most of the night with his parents. Instagram/@tombrady Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian hang out with Ivanka Trump. world red eye

Soffer also welcomed guests including Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Axl Rose, Sylvester Stallone and Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, to the 67-story luxury resort and casino.

“The Fontainebleau era begins now in Las Vegas,” Soffer told the crowd. “This spectacular resort is a testament to our 70-year commitment to excellence, a catalyst that will change the way the world views luxury hospitality and design on the Strip,” he announced.

Justin Timberlake concluded the evening with an hour-long set. splashnews.com

Urban started the evening by performing at the casino’s Blue Bar.

Anka wowed Sofer with her rendition of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way.”

Timberlake concluded the private event by performing an hour-long show consisting of his hit songs.

