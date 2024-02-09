tom anderson net worth – Business News

What is Jaclyn Hill’s net worth?

As of February 2024, Jaclyn Hill’s net worth is estimated to be $2 million.

Introduction

Jacqueline Hill is an American entrepreneur and internet personality who gained popularity through her YouTube channel.

One of her most popular videos is the one she filmed with reality star Kim Kardashian West in 2017.

early life

Jacqueline Roxanne Hill was born on July 20, 1990, in Illinois on a farm that had been in her family for four generations.

In 1998, Jacqueline’s family – including her father James, mother Robin, older brother Nicholas, and older sister Rachel – moved to Tampa, Florida, after her father said he felt called by God to do missionary work and become a preacher. Is.

livelihood

While Jacqueline Hill grew up home-schooled, she attended college in Sarasota, Florida and began studying photography before dropping out her freshman year.

After this, she worked as a makeup artist at MAC Cosmetics before starting her YouTube channel JacquelineHill1, where she uploaded makeup tutorials.

The first video he uploaded was based on Kim Kardashian And it received several thousand views, prompting Hill to continue uploading.

Jacqueline’s YouTube channel

After starting her channel, Jacqueline Hill continued to upload makeup tutorials with looks based on celebrities such as kourtney kardashian , Jennifer Lopez And other beauties.

Soon after, she also began including videos about her personal skin care routine, makeup recommendations, and monthly favorite products.

As she gained more attention, Jacqueline began answering audience questions and hosting makeup and beauty giveaways for her fans.

When her fan base really started to grow, Hill added vlogs to her channel as fans became more interested in her daily life.

In 2015, she hosted her first meet and greet with fans at Sephora in New York City and a crowd of fans came out to support her.

The same year, she collaborated with Australian cosmetics brand BECCA to release her own highlighter brand Champagne Pop.

Within 20 minutes of its release, over 25,000 units were sold at Sephora, breaking all previous sales records.

Soon after, she collaborated with Morphe Cosmetics and created her own palette with all her favorite eye shadow shades.

an online trendsetter

After their collaboration, Jacqueline Hill’s fame continued to grow, with each of her YouTube videos garnering millions of views.

Along with her makeup tutorials and vlogs, Hill also started talking about her relationship and making videos with her husband.

In 2017, she posted a collaboration titled “Getting Ready with Me and Kim Kardashian”, which received over 11 million views.

After a while, he pretended kylie jenner And kris jenner The collection, which included a variety of palettes from Kylie’s brand.

The following year, Hill released her Vault collection with Morphe Cosmetics, which consisted of 4 palettes with 10 shades.

Like their previous makeup collaborations, these palettes quickly sold out and sold for over $12.2 million at Sephora.

Jacqueline Cosmetics

Jacqueline Hill uploaded a video to her channel in May 2019 announcing the release of her brand, Jacqueline Cosmetics.

The video included details and color swatches of her “So Rich Lipstick” line, which was released later that week.

Although their lipsticks initially received a positive response, there was some criticism of the pigments, which proved to be inconsistent.

Despite this the product sold out quickly World’s most expensive makeup brands Within the first day.

Unfortunately, when customers began receiving their orders, problems began to arise, which Hill attributed to shipping conditions and hot temperatures.

However, some customers also reported allergic reactions such as swelling, itching, redness, and cold sores, leading some to petition for its recall.

Although Hill apologized and said she wanted to compensate dissatisfied customers, the backlash continued to grow.

continue your career

After criticism over her makeup brand, Jaclyn Hill deleted it Instagram and Twitter account Only his YouTube channel is leaving public.

In 2021, she relaunched her cosmetic line, aiming to become a Most Popular Brands Online With Valentine’s Day Collection.

Hill then released a series of bronzers and blushes, along with some highlighters, which she showed off on her channel.

However, its brand was owned by Morphe, whose parent company, Pharma, declared bankruptcy in January 2023.

At the time, Morphe owed Hill a $2 million claim, and in March, creditors bought Pharma for $690 million.

Despite all this, Jacqueline has continued to upload to her YouTube channel, although her views have been significantly lower than before the controversy.

jacqueline hill net worth

highlight

Here are some of the best highlights from Jaclyn Hill’s career:

Started my own YouTube channel (2011)

She filmed a video with Kim Kardashian West titled “Get Ready with Me and Kim Kardashian (2017)

Favorite Quotes from Jacqueline Hill

“I wanted to make a face palette and I thought it would be stupid not to make a face palette with them because… Becca has the best blush formula…[and] Their highlighter is one of my absolute must-haves; I mean Opel was my ride or die, that’s how they found me in the first place because I wouldn’t shut up about it! I was so excited to take Becca’s formula and reinvent what I had in mind.” -Jacqueline Hill

“Prosecco Pop. I was very nervous and feeling a lot of pressure about creating a second highlight because Champagne Pop was such an unexpected success and continues to be such a success. “Of course, I’m always trying to think about all the different skin tones, so making the Prosecco Pop was definitely hard because I wanted it to have a definite gold feel.” -Jacqueline Hill

“The way I used to wear my eyebrows really makes me sad. I need to dig a grave for my old eyebrows. I [have] The Valentine’s Day tutorial I want to delete so badly; The makeup is beautiful, but the eyebrows… it feels like there are two insects on my face! I feel like everyone has had a bad moment; The difference is, I just documented it in front of millions of people!” -Jacqueline Hill

“I think it’s fun! I think it’s entertainment, and I think it’s the first time in the cosmetic industry there’s been a moment that’s never happened before. In the past, we had great players like Kevyn Aucoin.” -Jacqueline Hill

3 Success Lessons from Jacqueline Hill

Now that you know everything about Jaclyn Hill’s net worth, and how she achieved success; Let’s take a look at some of the lessons we can learn from them:

1. Success Stories

In every success story you will find someone who has taken a courageous decision.

2. Make your life different

If there are things you don’t like about the world you grew up in, make your life different.

3. Good things happen to good people

Things work out best for those who make the best of the way things turn out.

Frequently Asked Questions

Summary

Jacqueline Hill is a successful YouTuber who has 5.87 million subscribers on YouTube this year.

Before Jacqueline became a YouTuber, Jacqueline worked as a freelance makeup artist and MAC Cosmetics makeup artist.

As of 2020, Jacqueline Hill has a net worth of $2 million.

Source: wealthygorilla.com