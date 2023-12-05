Toledo is popular for accommodation. Also, 2 affordable areas.

Housing market stability this year is projected to continue through 2024. But a forecast published today by Realtor.com identifies metro areas that are poised to see both rising prices and sales next year, with Toledo, Ohio leading the way.

According to Realtor.com’s analysis, the top housing markets in 2024 are primarily located in the Northeast, Midwest, and California. The listing site estimated changes in home prices and sales volume in locations across the US, then used those combined forecasts to identify locations among the 100 largest metros where both would climb the most. ,Baron’s The parent company, News Corp., owns Move, which runs Realtor.com and Move.com).

Oxnard, California; Rochester, NY, San Diego and Riverside, California round out the top five. Next up are Bakersfield, California; Massachusetts locations Springfield and Worcester; Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Los Angeles.

According to the forecast, in Toledo, existing home prices will increase 8.3% compared to last year, while sales will increase 14%, for a total of 22.3%. Prices and sales will increase by 3.3% and 18% in Oxnard and 10.4% and 6.2% in Rochester, respectively.

The specifications of the list may be considered inconsistencies. Realtor.com said last week that it expects sales volume of existing homes in the U.S. to remain roughly flat next year while prices will decline 1.7%. Large metropolitan areas will broadly see higher price increases but lower sales due to inventory constraints.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

The report said the top Midwestern and Northeastern markets are more affordable and their economies are anchored around sectors expected to grow in 2024, such as education, healthcare and manufacturing. Generally, employment is the driver of home sales in strong areas.

Realtor.com says five of the top 10 metro areas are in Southern California, which is projected to perform better than the state as a whole. These five markets have an estimated average sales growth of 13.1%, while other areas of California in the report’s top 100 have declined by 4.1%.

The report said that in the top housing markets, two trends will drive extremely high sales growth and price growth. In some relatively affordable markets, buyers’ search for lower housing costs will drive sales. While mortgage rate increases in 2022 and 2023 have dampened some of the more expensive markets, low rates in the coming year will help boost sales.

Advertisement – Scroll to continue

“Home buyers are still looking for markets where they can take advantage of low prices,” Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, said in a statement. “Even in some of the more expensive markets, we will see double-digit sales growth as sales begin to rebound from their historic lows, helped by mortgage rates that are expected to eventually decline.”

Not all of the 2023 draftees will return. Prices and sales combined are expected to fall the most in Austin; Baton Rouge, La.; and Portland, Ore., according to reports.

The survey’s expectations are based on this year’s changing price trends. As measured by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, prices rose most in the first three quarters of this year in New England and the East North Central Census Division — a group of states including Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio and Michigan. Over the same period in 2022, the South Atlantic and mountain regions had the largest price increases.

Write to Shaina Mishkin at [email protected]

Source: www.barrons.com