Tokyo opened its annual Judo Grand Slam on December 2. The annual tournament in the ancestral home of the sport is one of the most prestigious events on the judo calendar and the highly anticipated finale of the World Judo Tour 2023 season.

520 judokas from 88 countries participated on the tatami mat Tokyo Judo Grand Slam In a speech of pride on Saturday. Many athletes are eager to participate in the Japanese flagship event to win the gold medal and test their mettle to end the Judo World Tour on a high note.

However, this year takes on added importance, as competitors aim to gain more crucial ranking points in the race to qualify for the fast-approaching Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Finishing 2023 in top form

The male competitors were in form, each working hard to earn their place in the tournament.

In less than 73 kg category, azerbaijani Hidayat Haderov Won gold medal with brilliant performance waza-ari In the final against Japan Soichi HashimotoDue to which his victory was confirmed.

Italy stood on the third step of the podium manuel lombardo and Georgia’s Giorgi Terashvili,

All Japan Judo Federation President Shinichi Nakamura presented the medals.

less than 81 kgThe line-up for Tokyo GS 2023 boasts of being second to none four world champions: Mathias Kasse from Belgium, Saeed Mollai of Azerbaijan, Israeli Sagi Muki and the current Olympic champion, Takanori Nagase from Japan. Although they were all in different pools, only Kase made it out of the group stage.

in the final, Matthias Cass there was a competition with Korea junhwan lee, which proved to be a difficult challenge. However, a waza-ari score for the Korean ended the Belgian world number two’s hopes of standing on top of the podium, securing a third Grand Slam title for the 21-year-old.

stood third Somon Makhamadbekov from tajikistan and canada François Gauthier Drapeau,

IJF General Secretary, Nasser al-Tamimiwere present to present the medals.

Meanwhile, in less than 90 kg category, under the watchful and enthusiastic eye of the home crowd, a giant ippon of Japan Sanshiro Murao Gave him a gold medal.

**Luka Mysuradze** of Georgia won the silver medal, while South Korea earned the bronze medal. Dongan Guac and of Italy Christian Parlati,

Presenting the medals, IJF Director of Education and Coaching, Mohammed Meridja,

Japan, Netherlands and Canada shine in women’s category

The women’s tournament at this year’s Tokyo Grand Slam proved to be just as intense and entertaining as their male counterparts.

In the less than 57 kg category, Krista Deguchi Canada scores a big ippon in the final against Brazil jessica lima, Despite performing well against the Canadian powerhouse, it was not enough for the twenty-six-year-old to reach the top.

However, for Deguchi, this latest win marks the eighth Grand Slam title in his illustrious career.

His compatriots were also present with him on the stage jessica klimkat and Georgian judoka, eteri liparteliani, Both won bronze medals.

IJF Sports Director, michael tamuraAwarded a medal.

In more than 78 kg Klaas, Japan’s recently crowned Junior World Champion arai mao She eased her way through the competition to reach the finals.

Facing a much bigger rival, France Lee FontaineJapanese athletes dominated the match. Fontaine had excelled in his first bouts and had defeated all his previous opponents by ippon, without taking a single penalty. However, thanks to brilliant groundwork, Mao forced his French opponent to submit with his own ippon.

stood third Saetbyeol Park from korea and raz hershko From Israel.

Presenting the medals were IJF EC members, jean luc rouge,

And finally, in less than 70 kg weight classes, it was the Netherlands’ time to shine.

sanne van dijkeSeeded world number one in her category and one of the most decorated athletes on the circuit, she reached the final, where she faced Japanese rival, shiho tanaka,

Van Dijk already has a Masters title and two Grand Slam silver medals to her name so far this year. He had no trouble converting this ranking into a second medal in Tokyo, as he threw strongly ura-nage In the golden score to claim the top spot in the tournament.

Won bronze medals in their respective competitions Ai Tsunoda Roustan and individual neutral athletes from Spain, Taimazova Medina,

IJF General Secretary, Dr Lisa Allen The winners were presented with their medals.

Team Japan is proud of its home

As expected, the Japanese team was in great form and won four medals at the end of the first day of competition: two gold and two silver.

and judo legend ono shohei Was present to give autographs to his fans.

After an amazing first day of intense competition, Top five medal ranking Are:

In in first place – Japan with four medals – two gold and two silver

In second place – Canada with one gold and one bronze

In third place– Republic of Korea with one gold and one bronze

In fourth place– Azerbaijan with one gold and one bronze

In fifth place– Netherlands with one gold

Join us tomorrow for more incredible judo from Tokyo!

