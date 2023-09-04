“Tokyo Beast” – a crypto entertainment game by well-known Web3 companies, announces launch on Korea Blockchain Week – Blockonomi

Tokyo, Japan, September 4, 2023, Chainwire

Tokyo Beast FZCO, headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates; General Manager: Tomo Mizutani; (hereinafter “Tokyo Beast FZCO”) created the crypto entertainment project “Tokyo Beast, Gumi Inc.” has announced.

Headquartered in Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo; Hiroyuki Kawamoto, CEO; (hereinafter “Gumi”) as the developer, Turingem KK, headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Hiroaki Tahara, CEO; (hereinafter “Turingam”) as technology and financial advisor, to release multiple modular projects worldwide in 2024, using the Polygon Protocol as the blockchain network for implementation.

The announcement was made today, September 4, 2023, at the Korea Blockchain Week conference held in Seoul, Korea.

What is “Tokyo Beast”?

“Tokyo Beast” is a crypto entertainment project that challenges itself to create a new entertainment experience by integrating crypto assets.

It is a completely original large-scale project with many experienced staff members who have developed and operated well-known Japanese games, and a development budget unique for a Web3 game.

The company will provide an innovative and exciting entertainment experience that only “Tokyo Beast” can provide, elevating Web3 Games to a new stage.

・Promotion movie：https://youtu.be/0-QvJeYJ6ds

Features of Tokyo Beast

the pursuit of pure fun

The team believes that in addition to the Web 3 features, it is important to be able to enjoy the game, so emphasis was placed on creating an authentic worldview, engaging characters, an exhilarating battle system, and more.

The game quality is at par with today’s leading smartphone games. The gaming experience is easy and seamless as the team has removed barriers to game launch, such as initial NFT purchase and wallet connection, and aims to enable a wide range of participation, including general smartphone game users, Not limited to them only. Web3 World.

A series of characters that are attractive both as game characters and as NFT collectibles

The characters are designed to be interactive with an active role in the game, as well as to be recognized outside of the game as NFT collectibles with refined visual style and high rarity. The project founders aim to create something that, like “Tokyo Beast”, will be widely loved across borders and languages.

Experience a fusion of worldview and crypto ecosystem

“Tokyo Beast” emphasizes the importance of synchronizing the experience of immersing yourself in the worldview of the game with the crypto ecosystem of the real world. “Tokyo Beast” will provide an experience that unites each modular project and stakeholder into a single worldview, something that has not been done in existing Web3 games.

Creating a new entertainment experience by predicting the winner of the fight

Under a valid plan, there will be a win/loss prediction function that can be enjoyed inside and outside the game. Users will be able to enjoy predicting the winner of the fight using the data. The battles will be streamed live all over the world simultaneously, and users will be able to enjoy the excitement and frenzy of the experience by watching the battles with other users from all over the world.

The world of “Tokyo Beast” continues to expand

All modules that will be released in the future will be organically linked together to provide an anonymous entertainment experience through the synergy of Project Crypto X content. In addition, the team aims to continue expanding the world of “Tokyo Beast” and the usefulness of $TBZ(*1).

As a first step, the following core module projects will be released sequentially worldwide in 2024. * “BASE”, “Tokyo Beast” token “$TBZ” * A function to experience the unique economy of “Farm”, a function that allows users to experience NFT owner by developing “BEAST”, which NFT(*2) will serve as data for

“Trials”, a function that allows users to experience being a hero who carries dreams and romance on his shoulders to fight.

During the second phase, a module project to provide new entertainment from various aspects to further expand the world of “Tokyo Beast” and the utility of $TBZ will be mapped and implemented.

campaign and event

early entry campaign

Date: September 4, 2023 – October 31, 2023

To celebrate the release of the information, three “Early Entry Campaigns” will be held, in which users can win “mystery boxes” containing “Tokyo Beast” tokens and NFTs by following Official X (formerly Twitter, hereafter “Official X”). Can ) account, etc.

① Follow Me Campaign

The “Mystery Box” with the highest rarity will be given away by drawing among those who follow the Official X account. The more users follow us, the more chances you have to win.

② Weekly forecast

If users follow the official X account and participate in the weekly prediction quiz of “Tokyo Beast” on the official X account, they can receive a high-rarity “mystery box” by lottery.

③ Strike Jackpot

A Jackpot-style campaign will be held during the “Early Entry Campaign”.

Each time the live stream reaches a target number of viewers or Official X followers, a prize will be added to the Jackpot, and a drawing will be held on Official X to determine who will win the Jackpot. If the Jackpot is not opened, the prizes awarded in the pot will be carried over to the next draw. If the Jackpot is opened, the winner will be drawn from the followers of the Official X account and will receive the prizes including the prizes awarded to them.

*For details of each “Early Access Campaign” campaign, please refer to the following link: https://medium.com/@TOKYOBEAST/2c7956cb7558

・Polygon × Tokyo Beast Livestreaming

Polygon and Tokyo Beast will hold a live streaming event.

Title: Polygon × Tokyo Beast Livestreaming

Schedule: 2023/9/8 20:00（EST）／17:00～ (PST)

URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rikxEfWuKIM

Speaker: Yoriko Beal (Polygon Head of Business Development Japan)

Naoki Motohashi (Tokyo Beast producer)

Shuhei Mise (Tokyo Beast Global Head)

(*1) $TBZ is a proprietary IP token of Tokyo Beast.

(*2) NFT stands for Non-Fungible Token. Blockchain technology is used to store ownership certificates in the form of digital data, making it impossible to tamper with or counterfeit.

Service Name: Tokyo Beast

Company Name: Tokyo Beast FZCO

Location: 001 – 33228 IFZA Business Park, DDP, Dubai, UAE

Representative: Tomo Mizutani

Official site: http://tokyo-beast.com/

Official X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/TOKYOBEAST_EN

Playable on: App Store, Google Play, PC

For inquiries about the press release, please contact TOKYO BEAST FZCO Public Relations：[email protected]

Contact

bd manager

tomo mizutani

Tokyo Beast FZCO

[email protected]

Source: blockonomi.com