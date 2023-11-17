Toku's AI platform predicts heart condition by scanning the inside of your eye. techcrunch

Toku CEO and co-founder Ehsan Vaghefi grew up with a blind father who lost his eyesight at the age of four due to congenital glaucoma. As a result, his father became involved with the Blind Foundation in his home country of Iran. Vaghefi says that most of his childhood friends were either blind or had blind parents.

Wahefi thought about becoming a physician to help people who were in the same boat as her father, but she was also interested in seeing how technology could be used to help more people than any single physician could. How can it be used? Changing course, health technology became his focus, and he founded Toku to explore ocular imaging and the clinical role it could play.

“Early in life, I understood that if I became a physician, the number of hours in my day would be limited, and [I] Made it our mission to bring health to the masses through technology and innovation,” said Vaghefi, who is also Associate Professor in Optometry and Vision Science at the University of Auckland, with five patents, 50 publications and more to his credit. The research received a $15 million grant that focuses on early detection of the disease through eye imaging.

“I have worked tirelessly every day of my adult life to make disease testing affordable and accessible to everyone, everywhere, so that no child will have to grow up with a parent who is disabled or who dies It’s done.”

Toku’s starting point is that there is a strong link between glaucoma and cardiovascular conditions, so examining a patient’s eye can give the physician an idea of ​​how that patient’s cardiovascular system is functioning. Its main product is a non-invasive, AI-powered retina scan and technology platform it calls CLAIR, which can detect cardiovascular risks and related diseases like stroke, type 2 diabetes.

The platform is groundbreaking in its approach: CLAiR uses AI to “read” tiny signals from blood vessels captured in retinal images, and Toku claims it can predict heart disease risk, high blood pressure or high cholesterol in 20 seconds. Can calculate. And because the platform integrates with existing retinal imaging cameras, the diagnostics it measures could potentially become part of any routine eye exam.

The company raised an $8 million Series A funding round earlier this year from US optical retailer National Vision and Japanese firm Topcon Healthcare. But this is still in the initial stages.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) earlier this month granted “breakthrough device status” to CLAIR, which can run on existing retinal imaging cameras.

The CEO explained that the FDA’s successful device designation “significantly shortens the de novo process” to reach the market. This gives Toku access to “a designated FDA team of experts working with the startup to de-risk the validation process,” he said.

“Every product that receives its final FDA approval through the Breakthrough Designation Program has the opportunity to receive an automatic Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) reimbursement code immediately following final approval,” Vaghefi said.

But this also means that it is not in the market yet. If ultimately approved and recognized by the FDA, the startup claims it will be the first medical device company in the US to develop an affordable, non-invasive way to detect CVD risk using an image located behind the retina. Will present. eye.

The startup, which has 20 employees, launched in 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand. Earlier this year it moved its headquarters to San Diego, California.

Toku aims to begin its pivotal trials in mid-2024 and bring it to market by the end of 2025. It is currently working with strategic backers such as Topcon Healthcare and National Vision to prepare for that rollout following final approval.

Notably, Toku is not the first startup to have created a device to predict heart disease by analyzing a person’s retina.

Five years ago, Google and Alphabet’s Verily said they were developing an AI algorithm that could predict heart disease risk by scanning a patient’s eye. However, it has not been implemented yet. Meanwhile, the new AI tool could also replace a series of traditional tests such as CT scans, MRIs and X-rays. MediWhale, a South Korea-based startup that has also created an AI-based non-invasive retina scan to diagnose heart and kidney diseases, is another such company.

Typical end-users of Toku will be asymptomatic adults with routine eye exams: the plan is to deploy it in retail optometry, primary care offices, ophthalmology clinics and pharmacies equipped with retina cameras.

Once CLAIR identifies individuals at high cardiovascular risk, these patients will be referred to their primary care providers for additional testing. When asked about its privacy and data retention policy, Toku said it complies with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and ISO 13483, ensuring that only authorized parties have access to patient health data. Can.

“We do not use patient information for research or AI training unless clearly urgent,” the CEO said. “The patient can request deletion of their data at any time, and this will be processed immediately. We comply with data sovereignty in each jurisdiction by using local servers and infrastructure.

