TOKYO, Japan, November 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Tokenum, a leading cryptocurrency platform, is proud to introduce its groundbreaking “Gasless Technology”. This revolutionary innovation simplifies cryptocurrency transactions and token offerings on the Ethereum blockchain, ushering in a new era of user-friendly access.

The platform has already begun alpha testing, with a quick beta version scheduled to be released within a week.

revolutionary technology

Tokenum’s gasless technology marks a significant advancement in the cryptocurrency landscape for several attractive reasons.

1) Innovative gas-free transactions

In traditional banking, transaction fees are paid using the same currency that the transaction is being conducted. However, in the world of cryptocurrencies, fees are often paid in other, blockchain-specific digital currencies. Such fees are called “gas”. Tokenum’s gasless technology eliminates the need for users to grapple with this complex concept, making cryptocurrencies more accessible to a wider audience.

2) Supercharged Token Sale

New cryptocurrency projects face a variety of challenges, including scheduling, legal compliance, compatible wallets, and sales regulations. Additionally, for users to participate in the project’s sale, users must first receive specific coins to cover blockchain gas fees. Tokenum’s gasless technology simplifies this process, making it easier for crypto projects to attract users and maximize revenue from each sale.

3) NFT Industry Transformation

Tokenum’s gasless technology presents an opportunity to reshape the NFT industry. NFT creators and owners can now prepay for NFT transfers, eliminating the burden of gas payments on users. This opens the door to a whole new audience and streamlines the process, making it as easy as managing digital art on Instagram or Pinterest.

4) Removing entry barriers for new ecosystems

Tokenum also benefits new blockchains by allowing users to leverage the tokens they already hold, eliminating the need to acquire blockchain-specific coins for different networks and ecosystems. This significantly simplifies the sophisticated process of navigating and using new blockchains, platforms or even metaverses.

No brakes and light-years ahead, all on gas

One of the most notable aspects of Tokenum is its current fully operational status. While other industry players, such as Circle Inc., Auros, 0xGasless, Open Zeppelin, and more, are still in the development phase, Tokenum is live and fully functional on the Ethereum network. Future plans for the platform include expanding its support to include additional networks.

The AI-powered CEO behind Tokenum

Tokenum’s powerful technology is led by an elite team, represented by AI-powered CEO Takeshi Tokenai. Notably, Takeshi was formally appointed as the leader on July 1, 2021, making him the world’s first AI CEO. In contrast, Tokenum’s technical capabilities are based on the collective expertise of its international team, which has over two decades of experience in the fields of cyber security, high technology and blockchain. When asked to share his comments on the matter, Takeshi Tokenai’s only statement was: “Tokenum is here to take the crypto world by storm.”

what lies ahead

In short, Tokenum’s gasless technology is reshaping the cryptocurrency landscape by simplifying transactions, facilitating token sales, and supporting the development of new blockchains. Now the project is already integrated with CyberWallet and single identity solution HyperID, one of the most secure wallets in the market. Together, they create seamless access to any Web3 project, location or activity for any user, regardless of their crypto skills. Tokenum is poised to become a major player in the future of cryptocurrency.

Currently, the company is offering giveaways and opportunities on its In the world of cryptocurrencies, such initiatives often signal preparations for rapid expansion and the potential launch of their own tokens.

For more updates and information, please visit Tokenam’s official website:

Join the conversation on Tokenum’s X Channel (formerly Twitter) by following @tokenum

For further information, press inquiries or collaboration opportunities please contact:

Takeshi Tokenai at info (at)tokenam.net

Disclaimer: The information contained in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, or is not intended to be investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct due diligence (including consultation with a professional financial advisor) before investing in or trading securities and cryptocurrencies.

Source: www.streetinsider.com