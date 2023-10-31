According to recent research from Coinbase, the tokenization of financial assets has been steadily gaining momentum since 2017, leading to the development of digital financial assets including sovereign bonds, money market funds, and repurchase agreements.

According to the report, the current high-yield environment has dramatically boosted growth, but still faces enormous infrastructural and legal hurdles.

Tokenization market is poised for growth

The report says in part:

“We believe this could be an important use case for traditional financial players and become a major part of the new crypto market cycle, although full implementation may take 1-2 years.”

Coinbase has identified a significant change in opportunity cost, which has increased from around 1.0-1.5% in 2017 to above 5.0% at current nominal interest rates. This change emphasizes the capital efficiency of immediate settlement compared to the traditional T+2 settlement cycle, especially for financial institutions.

According to Coinbase research, many misconceptions about tokenization have been dispelled over the past six years. Counterparty risks have reduced significantly with the introduction of nuclear settlements.

The report also highlights the rise in front-end bond yields, which has led to an increase in yield-seeking behavior among retail investors. As a result, there has been a significant increase in adoption of the protocol in the tokenized US treasury market. This indicates a scenario quite different from that seen in 2017.

Coinbase estimates that this trend will continue to accelerate over the next 1-2 years, potentially becoming a large part of the upcoming crypto market cycle. However, full implementation of this concept may require an additional 1–2 years due to the complexities associated with integrating it into existing real-world systems.

The Coinbase report comes just weeks after the FED released a report indicating an increase in tokenized assets.

Great future projections, but obstacles remain to overcome

Coinbase highlighted estimates about the size of the tokenization opportunity. For example, Citigroup’s forecast capped the $5 trillion market opportunity. On the other hand, Boston Consulting Group predicts a $16 trillion market by 2030.

Research from Fortune Business Insights estimates that the token market size will grow from $2.81 billion in 2023 to $9.82 billion by 2030. Some of these figures are involved in CBDC and stablecoin developments.

However, Coinbase reiterated that the future will be challenging for the token market as there are many hurdles to overcome. For example, there are still significant legal challenges with stablecoins that require legal clarity within the US

Furthermore, since the industry is still fresh, there is no legal precedent or clear legal framework to deal with such investments. Due to legal constraints, many institutions prefer private blockchains due to their apprehensions regarding public networks.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com