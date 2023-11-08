Tod's posts strong growth, but it's not immune to the luxury recession

London – Tod’s Group posted double-digit growth in the first nine months, and is upbeat about year-end prospects despite a declining appetite for luxury in some of its key markets.

In the first nine months, sales rose 14.3 percent to 828.4 million euros, with double-digit growth across all brands and product categories. At constant exchange rates, sales were 16.5 percent higher than the same period last year.

Chief financial officer Emilio Macellari was cautiously optimistic about full-year performance, and stuck to previous forecasts of about 1.14 billion euros in sales, up 13 percent from 2022 when the Italian leather goods specialist forecast sales of 1 billion euros. The revenue mark was crossed.

During a conference call with analysts on Wednesday, Macellari said full-year EBIT margin should reach 8.2 percent, compared with 5.8 percent last year.

Founder and majority owner Diego Della Valle said in a statement that he was “confident” about the company’s performance in fiscal 2023 due to strong sales and a “continued focus on cost control and improving operational efficiency.”

However, Macellari acknowledged that forecasts “may be considered challenging” given the normalization in demand that many luxury goods groups are seeing, and a troubling macroeconomic environment.

“Due to the slowdown in consumption and consumer demand, the market is now more difficult than at the beginning of the year,” Macellari said, adding that year-end results would be “achievable” provided that the macro-economic environment remains intact. Don’t be. It will not deteriorate in the next two months.

Macellari told analysts that despite impressive growth in the first three quarters, weaknesses were beginning to appear.

In China, the slowdown in consumption that started at the beginning of the third quarter continued into October and November, although the company is still growing in double digits.

He said the Chinese are traveling again, but they are spending their money in places like Hong Kong, Japan and Macau rather than Europe.

Sales in Japan, where the exchange rate remains favorable to Chinese tourists, have been “very strong” on a month-on-month basis, he said, while Hong Kong is growing by triple digits, mainly due to local tourists.

Similar to many other luxury managers, Macellari said there has been a “normalization” of demand in Europe, although sales in the region have only recently begun to pick up during the holiday season.

In the first nine months, Tod’s domestic market of Italy recorded growth of 8.2 percent compared to 13.1 percent in Europe; 25 percent in Greater China; and 12.9 percent in the rest of the world.

The Americas region declined 0.5 percent, partly impacted by some store closures and temporary store locations for the group’s biggest breadwinners, Tod’s and Roger Vivier.

Maccellari said that while domestic sales in the US have been “flat”, demand from American tourists abroad has been “more than encouraging”.

The chief financial officer also answered several questions from analysts about whether the group has found a replacement for Walter Chiapponi, who left Tod’s in September and has since been named creative director of Blumarine.

On Wednesday Macellari said the company had narrowed the shortlist to two candidates, and would make an announcement in the “near future.” He urged analysts not to get too excited about the appointment, saying there would be no major “revolution or disruption” in terms of the group’s approach to design.

“We are not a company that is very sensitive to fashion or seasonality and most of our sales come from carryover products. “We are taking our time to find a talented, creative designer who can interpret the DNA of the brand and who can oversee the design, production and overall offering. “There will be no dramatic changes.”

He said Chiapponi leaves a strong legacy, which helped drive growth in the quarter.

Leather goods and accessories grew by 19.5 percent in the first nine months while apparel sales increased by 25.1 percent. Both outpaced Tod’s shoes, its biggest category, which grew 12.3 percent.

All brands saw double-digit growth, with flagship Tod’s growing 12 percent; Roger Vivier, 19.1 percent; Hogan, 11.8 percent; and Fe, 22.2 percent.

The company said the retail channel, which represents more than 73 per cent of the group’s business, maintained double-digit growth over the nine months, despite a more demanding base of comparison.

As of 30 September, the group’s distribution network consisted of 344 directly operated stores and 94 franchises. Wholesale revenue also grew by double digits, the company said.

Source: wwd.com