Todd Group to take private deal with L Catterton

Tod’s has announced plans to go private in a deal with LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton that will see the Italian luxury shoemaker delisted from the Milan exchange. The Della Valle family is set to retain majority ownership of the company with 54 percent of the total share capital, while L Catterton will hold 36 percent. Minority shareholder LVMH, which owns 10 percent of Tod’s, is maintaining its stake.

L Catterton will pay €512 million ($552 million) or €43 per share for its stake in Tod’s, a 17.6 percent premium to the share price on February 9, the last trading day before the announcement. This news comes after previous plans to go private, announced in August 2022, were cancelled.

Tod’s Group, which includes the Tod’s, Roger Vivier, Hogan and Fay brands, grew sales steadily in the 2000s and became a billion-dollar business. But momentum stalled in the mid-2010s as the major department stores on which the group depended struggled to maintain relevance and consumer interest in more youthful, streetwear-inspired concepts increased. Then came COVID-19 which impacted travel retail, office apparel and occasion wear, channels and categories that were important to the group. Sales surpassed their 2015 peak last year alone, rising 11.9 percent to €1.12 billion.

Listing Tod’s could allow higher marketing spend to reinvigorate the group’s brands, as well as more radical steps to clean up the distribution away from the scrutiny of the public markets: the company’s full -The value business suffers from high exposure to outlets and discount-prone wholesalers. , but realigning distribution may require a short-term financial hit during a broader slowdown in luxury demand.

“I am very pleased to announce this transaction, which will further benefit the future growth of the Tod’s Group, built through continued investment and challenging goals,” Tod’s Chairman Diego Della Valle said in a statement. “We decide that now leaving the Stock Exchange – with which we have always had an excellent relationship – is the most appropriate strategic option.”

The ties between LVMH and Tod’s run deep. Della Valle has sat on the French luxury group’s board since 2002, and LVMH increased its stake in Tod’s to 10 percent in 2021 as the Italian group struggled to recover from the pandemic. Top LVMH executives, including Sidney Toledano and Michael Burke, are regularly seen at the Paris runway shows of Della Valle’s relaunched Schiaparelli brand.

LVMH is increasingly leaning on Catterton – a fund specializing in consumer businesses that LVMH and Groupe Arnault set up in 2016 as a joint venture with US private equity giant Catterton – without acquiring the brands outright, or Its Fashion Group unit includes fast-growing luxury houses such as Celine and Loewe to play a strategic role in fashion without managing them. The fund masterminded Birkenstock’s rapid expansion and IPO last year, and took a controlling stake in Italian fashion label Etro in 2021.

Matteo Tamburini, who was appointed creative director of Tod’s in December, will show his first collection during Milan Fashion Week later this month.

Disclosure: LVMH is part of a group of investors who hold a minority interest in the fashion business. All investors have signed a shareholders’ document guaranteeing BoF’s complete editorial independence.

Source: www.businessoffashion.com