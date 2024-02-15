Ukraine – 2022/02/02: In this photo illustration, a Wordle, a web-based word game, is visible , [+] smart fone. (Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Yesterday was Valentine’s Day and it completely distracted me from my normal Wordy Wednesday. all Apologies. Typically, I assign a challenging puzzle, brain teaser or logic puzzle every Wednesday. The holidays threw me off my game. We will make it today. Here’s your Wordle Wednesday puzzle, but on Thursday:’

Can you name three consecutive days without using the words Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday or Sunday?

I will tell you the answer to this riddle tomorrow! For now, let’s do this Wordle!

Signal: No win, no loss, no tie.

Signal: This word starts with a vowel.

Answer:

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

wordley analysis

Every day I check the Wordle bot to see how I did. You can check your Wordles with Wordle Bot right here,

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Today I had a really cool guessing game with the star to end. snail This was a better wording than I expected, leaving me with two yellow boxes and 42 remaining possible solutions. trope Reduced it to just one: ascot To win! What a beautiful antique!

competitive wordley score

Just like yesterday, I get 1 for guessing three and 0 for tying the bot. Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The term “ascot” refers to a type of necktie commonly associated with formal male attire. The etymology of “Ascot” comes from Ascot Heath, the location of Ascot Racecourse in England. Ascot Racecourse is known for its prestigious Royal Ascot Meeting, which has been an important event in the British social calendar since the 18th century.

The association between neckties and ascots originally comes from the fashion worn by upper-class participants of the Royal Ascot races. During these events, men often wore a specific type of cravat known as an “Ascot” tie. This particular style was characterized by a wide, pointed scarf made of silk or similar material, tied in a knot and the ends laid flat against the chest, often secured with a pin. Over time, the term “ascot” evolved to refer to this style of neckwear more broadly, beyond its specific association with breeds.

The ascot tie, although less common in everyday wear nowadays, remains a symbol of formal and formal attire, often chosen for its elegant and distinctive appearance. Its name reflects the long-standing tradition and social heritage of British horse racing and fashion, while preserving links to its place of origin.