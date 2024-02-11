Today’s ‘Wordle’ hint and clue for Sunday, February 11 (Wordle #967)

A mobile phone shows the screen of the popular online game Wordle which has been purchased by The New , [+] The York Times Company from its creator, US-based software engineer Josh Wardley. Photo date: Tuesday February 1, 2022. (Photo by Nick Ansell/PA Images via Getty Images) PA Images via Getty Images

Sunday, lazy Sunday. I am in favor of it. I’ve been feeling a little under the weather lately so feeling a little lazy.

The snow has stopped, but not before dumping a full 36″ of snow on us. It sure feels like winter now! Lazy winter sunday.

Oh, and it’s the Super Bowl! Super Bowl LVIII, featuring the defending champion San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. The last time these two teams faced each other, Chiefs had won. I will stay. , , Seeing half-heartedly. Hopefully there will be some fun ads!

For other streaming options this weekend, check out my streaming guide right here.

How to solve today’s wordle

Signal: Often the credit for this is given to crows.

Signal: There are double letters in this word.

,

,

,

Answer:

Can you solve today’s phrase?

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

wordley analysis

Every day I check the Wordle bot to see how I did. You can check your Wordles with Wordle Bot right here,

Not bad, not great. Excessive Normally this is a good starting guess but today I was out of luck. 202 words left, and boink Reduced it to 10. under Left me with only two guesses and I went with that Never To win. Huzzah!

competitive wordley score

Complete washing today. Both I and the Wordley bot made four guesses to get Wordley, so there were zero points and zero points to tie. Zero!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word ‘never’ comes from Old English náfrewhich is a combination has which means “no” and .fr Which means “always.” old english words náfre itself is derived from Proto-Germanic no morewhich leads to similar constructions in other Germanic languages ​​such as Old High German neoviWhich means “never.”

The initial vowel sound was dropped in the change from Old English to Modern English ‘never’ .fr And the amalgamation of two parts into a single word. The meaning of ‘never’ has remained relatively stable over time, reflecting the negation of “ever” and is used to denote something that has not happened at any time or at any time in the future. Will not happen.