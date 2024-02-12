POLAND – 2023/03/07: The Wordle logo displayed on a smartphone is seen in this photo illustration. (picture , [+] Illustration by Mateusz Slodkowski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Return Mondays fade into memory as lazy Super Bowl Sundays. It’s the start of the work week, but it’s also a good time to bring something new from the past. Before we get to today’s Wordley, here are some of the biggest historical events that have happened on February 12th throughout history:

1809, birth of abraham lincoln – Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, best known for leading the country during the Civil War and issuing the Emancipation Proclamation, was born on this day in Hardin County, Kentucky. 1809, birth of charles darwin On the same day as Lincoln, English naturalist, geologist and biologist Charles Darwin, known for his contributions to the science of evolution, was born in Shrewsbury, England. His work “On the Origin of Species” introduced the scientific theory that populations evolve over the course of generations through the process of natural selection. 1818, Chile’s declaration of independence – Although the formal declaration was signed later, February 12 is the day Chile began its fight for independence from Spain with the Battle of Chacabuco. 1909, Founding of NAACP – The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) was founded on February 12, 1909, the centennial of Abraham Lincoln’s birth. It was established to ensure political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination. 1924, First performance of George Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue” – One of George Gershwin’s most famous compositions, “Rhapsody in Blue”, was premiered at Aeolian Hall in New York City in a concert titled “An Experiment in Modern Music”. 1973, Release of American prisoners of war in Vietnam – Operation Homecoming begins, during which the first group of American prisoners of war (POWs) from the Vietnam War are released. Over the next two months, 591 American prisoners of war were returned. 1999, President Bill Clinton acquitted – US President Bill Clinton was acquitted by the Senate in his impeachment trial on charges of perjury and obstruction of justice related to the Monica Lewinsky scandal.

I didn’t even realize that Abraham Lincoln and Charles Darwin were basically twins. It’s strange to think how new his life was. 1809 is a little over 200 years old. Both Lincoln and Darwin were not doing all the things that made them famous for the next few decades. I was learning about these people when I was a kid in the late 1980s and early ’90s, a little over 120 years after the Gettysburg Address. Sure, it’s a long time but in the big scheme of things, not really.

In any case, it’s Wordle’s time.

How to solve today’s wordle

Signal: Delicious.

Signal: There are double letters in this word.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Answer:

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

wordley analysis

Every day I check the Wordle bot to see how I did. You can check your Wordles with Wordle Bot right here,

I guessed Foray Because it came to my mind and seemed like a really good opener. It wasn’t! 435 words left. Thank God, spade Took me out of that pit and I have only two words left. I didn’t know there were two left. all i could think about Pasta. Obviously asp This was also a viable option. go figure!

competitive wordley score

I get 1 point for guessing in three and 1 point for defeating the bot, which actually took four tries today. Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “pasta” is derived from the Italian language, where it means “paste” in the sense of flour. Pasta is made from a mixture of water and semolina or flour, which is then shaped and cooked. The word comes from the Latin “pasta” meaning “dough, pastry cake,” from the Greek “past” (παστή), meaning “barley porridge.” The change from a term describing a mixture of flour and water to its current use denoting a variety of dishes made from such flour reflects the evolution of culinary practices and the spread of Italian cuisine. The Italian word “pasta” entered the English language in the 19th century, reflecting the popularity and adoption of Italian pasta dishes in the English-speaking world.