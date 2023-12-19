The Wordle logo is displayed on a smartphone and the New York time is visible in the background. on 18 september , [+] 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Ra/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Welcome to your friendly neighborhood Wordle to guide all you amazing puzzle solvers out there! Wordle, which launched two years ago, is still one of the biggest word puzzle games out today and is a fun daily challenge for those of us who love any excuse to keep our wits sharp. As they say, a word a day keeps the doctor away.

The word game, created by Josh Wardley, was purchased by The New York Times in 2022 after rising in popularity. Since then, it has fallen significantly compared to other games like NYT. relationship, But it remains a force to be reckoned with and I continue to write these guides every day – even when I’m sick or in the emergency room! And people say I’m afraid of commitment!

On that note, let’s solve this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: When you want to save them for later, you can do so with conversations or discussions. Also where you eat.

Signal: This word ends with a vowel.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #912 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Very lucky day for me. It’s funny, I was on a hike with my parents yesterday and this word crate emerged as a better word than crane (And a kind of halfway point between that term and Wordle Bot’s current favorite, slate, So I thought, why not use it today and lo and behold it became a great word, although not that good. slate It would have been, because it would have given me an ‘L’ also.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

I could think of a few words at this point but I didn’t realize I only had 6 words left. take a bath, repent And table Everything came to mind (the Wordle bot guessed). lathe To second guess it, which reminds me of the novel heaven’s lathe Ursula K. by LeGuin).

i almost guessed to mail Because I had just made a video about the guilty verdict that MCU actor Jonathan Kang received for assault and harassment and atonement and redemption were on my mind, but it didn’t feel right. Three vowels in a word are rare, and so I debated between Bathing And table and decided table Was the most likely option. Lucky for me, it was right!

Today’s Competitive Wordle Score

I make up for the points I lost yesterday and then some today. I get 2 points for guessing in two and 1 point for defeating the Wordle bot that guessed in three. Lucky for me, I got 3! Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “table” has an interesting etymology, linked to many languages ​​and cultures. Its immediate origin is from the Old English word “tabule”, which comes from the Latin “tabula”, meaning a board, plank or flat piece. The Latin word likely has its roots in earlier Proto-Indo-European languages.

In Latin “tabula” was used in a variety of contexts, often referring to a flat slab or plank used for writing on or for games. Due to the flat nature of the surfaces on which such information was displayed or written, it also had a broader range of meanings, including “list” or “chart”.

Over time, as the word evolved into different languages, including Old French, its meaning changed to refer specifically to the type of furniture we recognize today as a table – a flat surface supported by legs. , which is used for eating, writing or doing. Holding objects.

This change in meaning reflects both the evolution of language over the centuries and the evolution of furniture and household habits.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.