This Monday feels a bit like a day of waiting. After all, Christmas will be on a Monday. For many kids, it’s the last Monday of the school year. Finals are over, grades are being tallied, and the next few days will seem to many people like a complete waste of time. Everyone feels like doing something.

All the kids anyway. How’s the song going? Ah yes:

A pair of Hopalong shoes and a pistol that shoots

barney and ben wish

dolls that talk and walk

Janice and Jane’s Hope

And mom and dad can’t wait for school to start again

Okay, Wordle Time!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Tropic Thunder. Young Frankenstein. George Carlin. Abbott and Costello.

Signal: There is a double letter in this word.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out yesterday’s Wordle #911 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

This was a bit tricky. I was emulating the Wordle bot’s favorite starting word slack However, it did not help me slate Doesn’t get much better. i wish i had guessed plane Or Unstable Or something useful.

worse, kraut Things barely improved, reducing the 407 options to a still-sizable 32. I finally got lucky with my third guess, Rabbit, Which left me with only two words to choose from, although I immediately thought it had to be funny And the interesting thing is that I was right!

Today’s Competitive Wordle Score

Sorry for your polite narrator, I lost 1 point today due to the bot guessing in three. My four guesses give me zero. -Total 1. Liar!

Today’s Word Etymology

The etymology of the word ‘funny’ dates back to the early 18th century. It comes from the word ‘fun’, which initially meant “deceit, trick” in the late 17th century. By the 1720s the meaning of ‘fun’ evolved into “amusement, joke, game”. The adjective ‘funny’ later derives from this, with its initial meaning being “weird, odd, eccentric” rather than strictly “humorous”.

The transformation of ‘fun’ from a noun denoting cleverness to a noun associated with entertainment is a fascinating change. This change reflects how language evolves, often retaining traces of old meanings while acquiring new ones. ‘Fun’, as generally understood today, became more established in the 19th century, referring to something that provokes laughter or amusement.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.