Today's Wordle #911 Hint, Clue and Answer for Sinde, December 17

Friends, it’s Lazy Sunday, and December 17th has already arrived. Next Sunday is Christmas Eve! Two Sundays from now it will be New Year’s Eve!

Are you still having fun? Because time is definitely flying.

Talking about time, on Sundays I often like to stroll down memory lane. From ancient Roman festivals to the premiere of one of the most beloved cartoons of all time, there are many big, important events happening on December 17th. Here are ten important historical events that have happened in the last 3,000 years:

1903 – First powered flight: Perhaps the most famous event to this date is the Wright brothers’ first powered flight at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Orville and Wilbur Wright made the first controlled, powered, and sustained heavier-than-air manned flight, marking the birth of the modern era of aviation. 497 BC – First Saturnalia Festival: The ancient Romans celebrated the first holiday, Saturnalia, in honor of Saturn, the god of agriculture. This festival, characterized by frolic and reversal of social norms, is believed to have influenced many modern Christmas traditions. 1538 – Excommunication of Henry VIII: Pope Paul III excommunicates Henry VIII of England. This important religious and political event stems from Henry’s refusal to annul his marriage to Catherine of Aragon and the subsequent establishment of the Church of England. 1777 – France recognized the United States: France formally recognized the independence of the United States. This was a major diplomatic victory for the new American Republic during the Revolutionary War and led to an important alliance between the two countries. 1835 – Great Fire of New York: A massive fire in New York City destroyed hundreds of buildings in two days, having a profound impact on the development of the city’s fire department and building regulations. 1989 – The Simpsons premiere: The first full-length episode of “The Simpsons” aired on this day. The animated sitcom created by Matt Groening has since become one of the longest-running and most influential shows in television history. 2014 – Relations between the US and Cuba restored: The United States and Cuba announced the beginning of the process of normalizing relations between the two countries, ending 54 years of hostilities and leading to significant diplomatic changes. 2010 – Beginning of the Arab Spring: In Tunisia, Mohamed Bouazizi set himself on fire in protest of police corruption and abuses. His work became the catalyst for the Tunisian Revolution and the broader Arab Spring, a series of anti-government protests across the Arab world.

Okay, let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Delicious!

Signal: This word ends with a consonant.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #910 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Wordle bot gave me a 99 skill rating today, which I’m happy with. I’ve said in the past that getting Wordle in 1 or 2 guesses is mostly pure luck (yesterday I got very lucky guessing in two) but getting Wordle in three is a sign of skill. You have to make good guesses and eliminate as many words as possible to narrow it down to three guesses.

Of course, luck is still a factor. When it comes to coin tossing, sometimes you get lucky or unlucky. There is no doubt that I was lucky today.

things started badly civility-A reasonably good initial guess that left me with 174 remaining options to choose from. Ouch! fortunately, Baron Not only reducing that number to just two, but leaving all but one box green. I was very surprised, but my joy immediately disappeared when I realized both Bacon And stick The answer may be.

Usually at this point I either choose what I find to be the most common word or the funniest. Bacon Both were there and lucky for me, it was Wordle too! Huzzah!

Today’s Competitive Wordley Score

1 point for guessing three, 0 for tying the bot. Overall works for me!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “bacon” originates from various Germanic and French dialects. The English word “bacon” can be traced back to the Middle English “bacoon”, which referred to all pork in general. This word, in turn, is derived from the Old French word “bacun”, meaning “back meat.”

Going further back, it probably derives from a common Germanic root *bach-, giving Old High German “bacho” (meaning “buttock, ham”) and Old Dutch “bakken” (meaning “bacon”). Also happened. The Germanic origin is probably related to the Proto-Germanic root *bakkon, which refers to the back itself.

The modern meaning of “bacon”, specifically referring to meat cooked from the back and sides of a pig, became established in the 17th century. The word’s journey through different languages ​​reflects the history of culinary and agricultural practices in Europe.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.