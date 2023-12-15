The Word game displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland , [+] On February 21, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Another day, another Wordley. Viral Word Puzzler is no longer the most popular word game (I think it goes after the perennial favorite, New York Times Crossword, Connections) but it’s still going strong and so my daily Wordle column/guide continues.

Today is Friday (huzzah!) which means those of us playing competitive Wordle get 2XP on all wins and losses.

it also means new wonka The film has been released, and its new season has also arrived. reacher On Amazon Prime. There’s a lot to see these days! I just went The boy and the heron, The latest film from Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli, and it was awesome! You can read my review here.

More from Forbes‘The Boy and the Heron’ Review: Another Hayao Miyazaki Masterpiece

Okay, let’s go Wordley!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Topic of discussion.

Signal: This word starts and ends with a consonant.

,

,

,

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #908 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

I started things off today with the word clearly Homework Which is a lot more fun than an activity as early Wordley guesses, although lord knows I spend a lot more time doing chores! Don’t we all!

Field This was an attempt to get more letters for my second guess by guessing all the new letters, which is a risky bet. I was tempted to guess Bacon Because, well, delicious! But I thought there were still a lot of possible positions for ‘c’ and ‘o’ so I might as well guess new letters.

It was a smart move – unlike eating the bacon – and I was left with only two options to choose from: Subject Or Optic. It was a coin toss and my guess was correct!

Today’s Competitive Wordle Score

I get 1 point for guessing three and 0 points for tying the Wordle bot. Double it for 2XP Friday to get a total of 2 points – the most I’ve gotten in a hot minute! Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The etymology of the word “subject” dates back to Ancient Greek. It originates from the Greek word ‘τόπος’ (topos), meaning “place” or “place.” Over time, the concept evolved to include metaphorical places or topics of discussion, hence our modern use of “topic” to refer to a topic of conversation or thought.

Later in Latin, the word became ‘topicus’, which refers to something related to a place or topic. This form was then adopted into Middle English as ‘subject’, retaining the meaning relating to subjects or topics of discussion.

The evolution of the word reflects the expansion of its meaning from a physical place to an abstract concept of an area or topic of discussion or thought.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.