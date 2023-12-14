Ukraine – 2022/02/02: In this photo illustration, a Wordle, a web-based word game, is visible , [+] Smartphone screen. (Photo illustration by Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Welcome to your daily Wordle guide, my most wonderful and surprising Wordlers! We’re almost halfway through the wonderful month of December, and are only ten days away from Christmas. The New Year is almost here! crazy!

Today is Thor’s day—a day of lightning and thunder, although it appears we will have clear skies. For our purposes yesterday was Odin Day or, more importantly, Vardle Wednesday. Every Wednesday I share a crossword, brain teaser or logic puzzle at the top of Wordle, and every Thursday I post answers.

This was yesterday’s puzzle:

A man has 53 socks in his drawer: 21 identical blue, 15 identical black and 17 identical red. The lights have gone out and he is in complete darkness. How many socks does he have to remove to be 100 percent sure that he has at least one pair of black socks?

Answer: 40. Assuming the worst luck, a man can take out 21 blue socks and 17 red socks before taking out the black sock. This is a total of 38 socks, and requires two more black socks for a total of 40 for one pair.

Okay, let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: I would rather be a sparrow than a snail.

Signal: There is a silent letter in this word.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #907 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

I don’t feel bad about my guessing game today, although my opening word-Choir-could have been better. With 255 words left and only one yellow ‘O’ I faced an uphill battle.

shoddy Not only how would I describe my initial guess, but also my second guess, which fortunately gave me two green vowels and a yellow ‘L’. However, I made another bad guess after Fall Instead of the more obvious optionmold (The Word bot made fun of me about this lapse in judgment).

mold This would have limited my options to just one, but instead I had four words left at this point. brought by me would like And luck turned out to be good.

As far as my cues go, I give you Simon and Garfunkel:

Today’s Competitive Wordle Score

Complete washing today. I get 0 points for guessing out of four, but the Wordley bot didn’t perform any better, so I get another 0 points for a tie. Zero all around! Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The interesting etymology of the word “shall” lies in Old English. It originates from the Old English word “wolde”, the past tense of “will”, meaning to desire or desire. This Old English word, in turn, derives from Proto-Germanic *wiljanan, which also meant to desire or desire.

Over time, “wolde” evolved into “will” in modern English. It is used in the past tense or as a modal verb to indicate a conditional or hypothetical situation. The evolution of the word reflects the broader changes that have taken place in the English language, transforming from its Germanic roots to the more complex system of tenses and modals that we use today.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.