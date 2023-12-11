The Wordle game is displayed on the phone screen and the Wordle logo is displayed on the screen in the background , [+] Seen in this illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland, on January 19, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Dear Wordlers, welcome back to the work week. We’ve left the weekend in the dust, and Monday is upon us. Since I forgot to include a list of important historical events in my post yesterday, I thought I’d do so now.

From declarations of war to abdications of kings, here’s what happened on December 11 over the years:

1282 – Llywelyn the Last, the last native Prince of Wales, is assassinated at Cylmery in mid-Wales. His death marked the end of the independence of Wales and ultimately its unification into England. 1789 – The University of North Carolina was chartered by the North Carolina General Assembly, becoming the first state university in the United States. 1816 – Indiana was admitted as the 19th US state. 1931 – The British Parliament passed the Statute of Westminster, which gave full legislative independence to the self-governing dominions of the British Empire, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Ireland, and Newfoundland. 1936 – King Edward VIII’s abdication takes effect, having abdicated the throne the previous day, and is succeeded by his brother, George VI. Edward’s abdication was the first voluntary abdication in British history. 1941 – Germany and Italy declared war on the United States after the United States declared war on Japan following the Pearl Harbor attack. It marked the official entry of the United States into World War II in both the European and Pacific theaters. 1964 – Che Guevara addressed the United Nations General Assembly in New York City. 1997 – The Kyoto Protocol, an international treaty extending the 1992 United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, was adopted in Kyoto, Japan. The protocol committed its parties to reducing greenhouse gas emissions, on the basis that global warming exists and that man-made CO2 emissions have caused it. 2008 – Bernard Madoff was arrested and charged with securities fraud in what is believed to be one of the largest Ponzi schemes in history. 2012 – North Korea successfully launched its first satellite, Kwangmyongsong-3 Unit 2, marking a significant step forward in its space program and raising international concerns regarding its missile technology.

Okay, Wordle Time!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: A doctor version of Sherlock Holmes.

Signal: There are more vowels than consonants in this word.

,

,

,

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #904 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Not bad today. not bad. Not even very good. stare In the end this turned out to be a very good initial guess, I was only left with 30 words and two boxes – one in green, the other in yellow – but my second guess, Have some Shame, Tossed me a coin and left me.

After some thinking, I could only come up with two solutions: Horse And Home. There was really no way to know at this point, and I thought I’d come up with something that used ‘u’ for my second guess instead of keeping the ‘e’ where I already knew it was. is green.

I guessed Horse But unfortunately that was the wrong side of the coin. Home It was the only remaining answer I could think of, and sure enough – on my fourth guess – I took home the win.

Today’s Competitive Wordley Score

Sadly, the Wordle bot got it one out of three today, so 0 points for guessing four and -1 point for losing to the bot. -Total 1. Bleh.

Today’s Word Etymology

The word ‘house’ comes from the Old English word ‘hus’, which means dwelling or shelter. This Old English word itself is derived from Proto-Germanic ‘*husn’, which is thought to have had a similar meaning. The Proto-Germanic origin probably comes from the Proto-Indo-European root ‘*kweys-‘, meaning ‘to hide, hide’, reflecting the original purpose of the house as a place of shelter or refuge.

Over time, the word ‘house’ in English has evolved to encompass a variety of meanings, referring not only to the physical structure of a dwelling, but also to the household or family living in a dwelling, And in broader contexts, it may refer to. For buildings used for specific purposes (such as a ‘courthouse’ or ‘warehouse’) or even for legislative bodies (such as the ‘House of Representatives’ in the United States).

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.