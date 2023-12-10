December 10, 2023
Today’s Wordle #847 Hint, Clue and Answers for Saturday, October 14


It’s a lazy Sunday after all. It’s time to take off your work gloves, pack away your typewriters, put away your mop and broom, put aside your studies, take off your shoes and sit back and relax.

Winter is here and it’s time to curl up with a good movie or show. we are going to watch boy and heron Sunday Afternoon, the latest Studio Ghibli animated film. I am very excited. I’ve never seen a Studio Ghibli film in a theater before!

I’m looking forward to making it a double feature and seeing die Hard Plus, Joe is back in theaters for its 35th anniversary. There’s an age-old debate over whether or not this qualifies as a Christmas movie, which is silly for two reasons: first, it only matters whether the person watching the movie thinks it’s a Christmas movie or not; Second, of course it’s a Christmas movie!

Strangely, despite the fact that there are a ton of Christmas movies out there, there are very few good ones. I love a good Christmas movie, I think the bad movies outweigh the good ones. lets go die Hard Complementing the ranks of great yuletide cinema, I say!

Okay, Wordle Time!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

A Big Four economist points to 4 factors driving the productivity explosion

December 10, 2023
Photo: A screen grab of a video posted on social media shows a possible tornado in Clarksville, TN, on December 9, 2023. (Jimmy Trodglen)

Tornadoes cause multiple deaths in northwest Tennessee

December 10, 2023

You may have missed

A Big Four economist points to 4 factors driving the productivity explosion

December 10, 2023
Photo: A screen grab of a video posted on social media shows a possible tornado in Clarksville, TN, on December 9, 2023. (Jimmy Trodglen)

Tornadoes cause multiple deaths in northwest Tennessee

December 10, 2023
Protected areas in Thailand are at greater risk of wildfire when they are located away from local communities.

Protected areas in Thailand are at greater risk of wildfire when they are located away from local communities.

December 10, 2023
Marc Andreessen: MisterBeast Feastables and Logan Paul's Prime are not 'gimmicks' but 'the future of consumer products'

Marc Andreessen: MisterBeast Feastables and Logan Paul’s Prime are not ‘gimmicks’ but ‘the future of consumer products’

December 10, 2023
From a psychologist, 3 reasons why some parent-child relationships become toxic

From a psychologist, 3 reasons why some parent-child relationships become toxic

December 10, 2023
Price forecast for DOGE as expert signals 'bullish towards $1' - Finbold - Finance in Bold

Price forecast for DOGE as expert signals ‘bullish towards $1’ – Finbold – Finance in Bold

December 10, 2023