It’s a lazy Sunday after all. It’s time to take off your work gloves, pack away your typewriters, put away your mop and broom, put aside your studies, take off your shoes and sit back and relax.

Winter is here and it’s time to curl up with a good movie or show. we are going to watch boy and heron Sunday Afternoon, the latest Studio Ghibli animated film. I am very excited. I’ve never seen a Studio Ghibli film in a theater before!

I’m looking forward to making it a double feature and seeing die Hard Plus, Joe is back in theaters for its 35th anniversary. There’s an age-old debate over whether or not this qualifies as a Christmas movie, which is silly for two reasons: first, it only matters whether the person watching the movie thinks it’s a Christmas movie or not; Second, of course it’s a Christmas movie!

Strangely, despite the fact that there are a ton of Christmas movies out there, there are very few good ones. I love a good Christmas movie, I think the bad movies outweigh the good ones. lets go die Hard Complementing the ranks of great yuletide cinema, I say!

Okay, Wordle Time!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Fences, bike locks, prisons.

Signal: There are more consonants in this word than vowels.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

I’m really enjoying today’s guessing game. spinal cord The first guess wasn’t the best possible, but I found two yellow boxes and later found out there were only 60 words left.

Brain Boom, I was left with three green boxes in a row. At this point the words that first occurred to me had already been said. smear For example, I had an ‘S’ that I knew couldn’t work. so i went along Chain And Wordley got it. Huzzah!

Today’s Competitive Wordle Score

I get 1 point for guessing three and 0 for tying the Wordley bot. 1 point! I’ll take it!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word ‘series’ has an interesting etymology that dates back to ancient languages. It originates from the Latin word “catena”, meaning a chain or linked series. This Latin word is believed to have its roots in the earlier Proto-Indo-European language, which is the ancestor of many modern languages ​​of Europe and Asia.

The Proto-Indo-European root *cat- is thought to mean ‘to bind’ or ‘to entangle’, which is appropriate given the nature of a chain. Over time, as Latin developed and influenced different languages, this root word took different forms. In Old French, this became “chyne” or “chyne” and later, in Middle English, it morphed into “cheyne” or “chaine”.

This journey of the word through many languages ​​and time periods shows how it has retained its fundamental meaning of relating to joining or connecting together, which is the essential function of a physical chain. The word ‘chain’ in English, as we know it today, has been in use since about the 14th century.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.