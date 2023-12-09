Today's Wordle #903 Hint, Clue and Answers for Saturday, December 9th

In this photo the Wordle game is displayed on a smartphone with Wordle visible in the background , [+] illustration. On 18 September 2023 in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Ra/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

It’s Saturn, December 9th, and it seems like this month is moving fast, getting us closer to the end of the school semester, Christmas, and eventually the New Year. I’m not sure I’m ready for 2024!

Next year is also a leap year, meaning February gets a 29th day and the year itself is one day longer than usual. I’ve always wondered what it would be like to be a leap baby, when your birthday falls on February 29th. Maybe we’ll have to do a special Wordle post on that day this year. It falls on Thursday.

In any case, it’s the weekend and an extremely cold day. The maximum on Friday was 47. It is 35 on Saturday. Good grief! Thankfully, things warmed up a bit after that, with temperatures in the 50s over the next few days. We still won’t be afraid of death!

Come on Wordley!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Rearrange or change. Also a stretch of time is often used to describe scheduled working hours.

Signal: This word has the same two letters as the word yesterday, and is in exactly the same boxes.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #902 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

This was a bit of a disappointing wordl for me. I thought woke up There was a good opener, with three notes, but the whole word was grayed out. clear meaning Took very little effort to clean things up, reducing the remaining 373 solutions to a still-sizable 66. A yellow ‘I’ hardly did much to lift my spirits.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

meaningful However, it certainly helped, giving me three yellow boxes and leaving me with only a few words I could think of to include. shirt, shift, thing, thighs And Smith. These are the words I could think of in any case, and I was wavering between guessing the ‘TH’ word and the ‘SH’ word. What impressed me was Smith. All three words I could think of had ‘S’ at the beginning, so I picked one of those and—luckily—went along. shift To win. Huzzah!

Today’s Competitive Wordle Score

My guessing game was very lucky yesterday. Today I got zero marks. I get a big 0 for guessing in four and I tie the bot, which gives me another 0. Zero all around!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “shift” has an interesting etymology, originating in Old English and other Germanic languages. Here’s a brief overview:

Old English (circa 5th to 11th century): In Old English “shift” meant “skifton” or “skifton”, which meant to arrange, divide, or allocate. It comes from Proto-Germanic roots. Proto-Germanic roots: Proto-Germanic *skiftan, a cognate of Old English “skifton”, meaning to divide, arrange, or transform. This root probably derives from Proto-Indo-European *skēi-, meaning to cut or divide. Middle English (circa 12th to 15th century): In Middle English, this word became “shiften” or “shiften”, influenced by the Old Norse “skipta”, meaning to divide, change, or arrange. modern english: From Middle English forms, this word evolved into Modern English “shift”, retaining the original meanings of change, movement, and rearrangement.

The word “shift” has retained its original sense of change and movement through its linguistic evolution, reflecting its Proto-Indo-European roots of cutting or dividing, which metaphorically refers to dividing something or Is related to change.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.