How to solve today’s wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The first weekend of December is over. It was also the first weekend of Advent, and the beginning of the Christmas season. Although the winter solstice is still a few weeks away, it definitely feels like winter has begun. Then again, I think winter in the mountains lasts from the beginning of November to the end of March, and sometimes extends its icy cold into October and April as well.

This means that five months of each year are winter, with the other seven divided between summer, spring and autumn. But despite it being so cold, I am still having difficulty adjusting to the cold. It’s not that I don’t like the cold either. I really enjoy wearing thermals and winter coats and beanies. I love how cozy winter can be. Fire on the stove. Hot coffee and hot cocoa. It’s all very comfortable. But I also miss summer and warm evenings and late sunsets.

Okay, enough nonsense. Let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Far from the best.

Signal: In this word there are more consonants than vowels.

,

,

,

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #897 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Well it could have been worse! However is there anything worse than that? worst,

Can you solve today’s phrase?

I was surprised at the vowel sound Farewell All the gray boxes are back, although it definitely limits the area as far as voices are concerned. Unfortunately, 216 words remained.

porky-As in the stuttering character, Porky Pig, from Looney Tunes – reduced that number to 9 and gave me a green ‘OR’. Nines are still a bunch, and leave you in an awkward position. It’s difficult (though not impossible) to guess correctly, but it’s also difficult to know what to guess that will give you a clear answer on your next attempt.

i honestly just guessed torch Because I’m an avid D&D fan and I love torches in my fantasy games and books. It wasn’t the right answer, but it left me with only one word: worst To win! Huzzah!

Today’s Competitive Wordley Score

Alas, the Wordle bot guessed in three today so I lost one point there and got 0 for guessing in four. -1 point for you, actually. oh ok!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “worst” can be traced back to Old English. Its derivation is as follows:

Old English: The word for “worst” in Old English was “wyrsa”, which meant “worse” or “more bad”. It was the comparative form of the adjective “vires”, meaning “bad” or “evil”. Proto-Germanic: Old English “wirsa” can be traced back to the Proto-Germanic word “wersiza”. Proto-Indo-European: Proto-Germanic “versiza” is thought to be derived from the Proto-Indo-European root “*vers-” or “*versu-“, meaning “to turn” or “to turn”. “

Over time, the meaning of the word “worst” evolved to refer to something of lowest or worst quality, rather than just bad or evil. Today, “worst” is used primarily as a superlative to compare things and to indicate the worst or least desirable option among a set of alternatives.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.