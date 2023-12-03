The Word game displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland , [+] On February 21, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

I’m often confused about what day it is because everything blurs together and time is a flat circle. I started writing this post thinking that today is Tuesday. Weekends mean very little to me because I work from home and I work every day. I don’t work all day every day, but I work every day and I often find myself working more on the weekends than on weekdays, making the weekend sometimes feel like the week, and Sunday like Tuesday. How it feels.

I have problems, okay. Temporary problems. But that is neither here nor there. The reality is that it is actually Sunday and a lovely, cold, wintry Sunday at that. This is the first Sunday of Advent. Christmas is coming.

Let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: They say you need to do this to survive change.

Signal: There are double letters in this word.

Today’s Wordle Credit: Eric Cain

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Luck has fluctuated wildly today, although I’m going to pat myself on the back for making it into three with the most excellent and detailed second guess. My first guess-Government-was a reference to dragon’s house, game of Thrones Prequel on HBO. The first trailer for Season 2 just came out and I wanted to use a word that referenced it. i could go along Royal (which would have given me at least a yellow ‘A’) but I chose Government. As for King Viserys I Targaryen, the first of his namesake, long may he reign!

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Unfortunately, all the boxes turned out to be brown. Later I came to know that I had 464 possibilities left. Ouch!

Well, I needed vowels and so I chose a word with completely new letters (which are all quite common) and two more vowels. At this point, I had the green ‘t’ but still not a single vowel, meaning only ‘a’ and ‘y’ were left. I didn’t know it at the time, but I was left with only one option. I reduced 464 options to just 1 Shout.

After some brainstorming I finally found the answer: adapt To win! Huzzah!

Today’s Competitive Wordle Score

I get 1 point for guessing three and 0 points for tying down the disgusting, reprehensible, evil, evil Wordle Bot. Huzzah for me!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “adaptation” originates from the Latin language. It comes from the Latin verb “adapter,” which is composed of “ad,” meaning “to,” and “adapter,” meaning “to fit” or “to make fit.” So, “adapt” essentially means “to adjust” or “to adjust to suit a particular purpose or situation.” Over time, this Latin word evolved into the English word “adapt”, which retained its essential meaning of adjustment or change to become appropriate for a specific context or environment.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.