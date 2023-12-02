HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 12: In this photo illustration, the word game Wordle is shown on a mobile , [+] Phone in Houston, Texas on January 12, 2022. The online word game Wordle has gone viral after initially gaining momentum in October 2021. Created by software engineer Josh Wardley, the game now has over 2.7 million players. (Photo illustration by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) getty images

The first weekend of December has arrived and it is quite cold. I often say winter starts on the solstice, but it’s so cold this year, and there’s so much snow already, that I just want to say it starts on December 1st. Since I’m in charge of the seasons—officially, it’s true!—it’s winter now. Winter is not coming now, it has come. I have spoken.

The chilly weather means it’s a great weekend to stay indoors and watch lots of movies. My latest streaming guide has some tips for you.

Okay, let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Broadly speaking I write about these types of TV shows and movies.

Signal: There is a double letter in this word.

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

That’s really a tough word! i started Roman Because apparently men think about ancient Rome several times a day or something. I admit, maybe that’s true of me, but only because I’m always thinking about it. Time And the calendar and the days of the week and the months and the seasons, and a lot of that goes back to Rome.

Roman That left me with two yellow boxes and, I later found out, only 39 words left. Salty Gave me a green ‘e’ but left both my ‘r’ and my ‘n’ yellow. RN made me think about my next word: take care. I was sure it would be right too, because it seemed destined to be.

Alas, while this gave me my answer, it was not Wordle. Style Was.

Today’s Competitive Wordle Score

Stupid Wordle bot must be cheating. I don’t know where he went from. slate To groin and then straight Style But we are here. I get zero points for guessing four and -1 point for losing to the stupid, cheating Wordley bot. Liar!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “style” originates from the French language. It is derived from the Old French word “genre,” which comes from the Latin word “genus,” meaning “kind,” “type,” or “class.” The Latin “genus” is related to the verb “gignere”, meaning “to generate” or “to produce.”

The term “genre” was initially used in French to classify and categorize different types or genres of literary and artistic works. Over time, it was adopted into English and expanded to include various forms of creative expression, including literature, music, film, and other artistic and cultural domains. In its broadest sense, “genre” refers to specific categories or classifications that help people classify and understand different types or genres of creative works.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.