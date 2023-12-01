Today’s Wordle #895 Hint, Clue and Answers for Friday, December 1

How to solve today’s wordle. Nurfoto via Getty Images

Hey look, it’s December! We are rapidly approaching the end of 2023 and the beginning of a new year. Fresh start. New Year’s resolutions. The whole shebang. Can we do better this coming year? we’ll find out!

For now, we are waiting for Christmas. We decorated the tree on Wednesday evening and put up some other decorations around the house. I’m a big Christmas fanatic so I like to start the whole festive Christmas spirit right after Thanksgiving. There’s still a lot to be done, but it’s coming along.

In any case, it is December. We have already seen two snowfalls and one more snowfall is on the way. And today is 2XP Friday, so be prepared to have your points doubled – positive or negative – if you play competitive Wordle. Come on Wordley!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Liam Neeson has a special set of skills.

Signal: This word ends in consonant.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #894 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

This was one of those guessing games that was both lucky and well-played and yet I didn’t figure it out until guess #4. As I’ve noted in the past, I think the real marker of skill is guessing in threes. Anything before that is lucky. Three is the magic number. Four is okay, but nothing special.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Glow It was a good guess but the Wordley bot slate I would have got ‘T’ sooner. I find that steady, Which was mostly connected to the yellow boxes I had acquired earlier. alter Eventually I was given a box in green, but I was still only three letters down. There was a lot of yellow and brown left over, although there was only one possible solution. Took me a minute to figure it out but then I did this: took To win! Huzzah!

Do you know what’s funny? Liam Neeson-who I once considered one of the great actors of modern times after films like Schindler’s List-really cemented himself as an action star with took Franchise. And I’ve only seen the first half hour of the first movie. I love action movies but I couldn’t get into this series. go figure.

took Credit: 20th Century

Today’s Competitive Wordley Score

I am not at all happy with today’s score. I actually thought it was okay to guess one out of four because it was a tricky word, but then the Wordley bot went and guessed it to only three. This means I get 0 for guessing four and -1 for losing to the bot. Double it for 2XP Friday and I’m at -2. That’s no way to start a new month!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “took” is the past participle of the verb “take.” Its etymology can be traced to Middle English, where it was said to mean “taken” or “taken”. In turn, Middle English borrowed the word from Old English, where it was “tokan”. The Old English word “taken” means “to take, seize, hold, or obtain.” It is related to the Proto-Germanic word “*tēkaną” and shares a common ancestry with related Germanic languages.

The word “take” has evolved over time and includes a wide range of meanings and uses, such as receiving, accepting, understanding, or capturing something. Like many English words, its history reflects the development of the language through various stages and influences, including Old English, Middle English, and interaction with other languages ​​and cultures over the centuries.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.