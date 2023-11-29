The Word game displayed on a phone screen is seen in this illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland , [+] On February 21, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Well, dear Wordlers, it’s Wordle Wednesday again – the last Wordle Wednesday of November. Soon, December will be upon us in all its stormy, snowy, winter glory.

But, for now, we not only have a word to solve but also a puzzle because every Wednesday I spice things up here with an extra challenge – a crossword, brain teaser or logic puzzle or anything else.

Today’s logic puzzle: If all Grumkins are kludgy, all Blumprots are Dabbledoggers, no Puffpops are Blumprots, and all klujies are Blumprots, then is it true that all Blumprots are kludgy?

If you can figure it out, send me a DM Twitter Or Facebook. I will post the answer in my guide on this blog tomorrow.

And now it’s Wordle’s time!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: big in Japan.

Signal: This word ends in a vowel.

Today’s Wordle Credit: Eric Cain

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Excessive I got off to a pretty strong start, although 99% of the remaining solutions aren’t ideal, and I knew Wordle Bot’s success story was pretty much the same. Slate. A green box but no sound. So I decided to keep the ‘s’ and select a few more possible vowels, guessing Shout Which gave me two more yellow boxes.

From here I could only think of two options, although the Wordle bot later revealed that there were three. I had to choose between mud And sushi ,to break This was the third choice I hadn’t thought about) and went with the option that seemed tastier and more fun. Thankfully, it was Wordley too! Huzzah for sushi!

Today’s Competitive Wordley Score

I get 1 point for guessing three and zero for tying the bot. 1 point is good!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “sushi” (寿司) originates in the Japanese language. It is believed to have evolved from an older term, “sushi-meshi”, which referred to a sour-flavored, spicy rice dish used as a method of preserving fish. The term “sushi-meshi” dates back to the Muromachi period (14th–16th century) in Japan.

The term “sushi” began to be used more commonly in the Edo period (17th–19th century) and referred to the combination of vinegared rice with various ingredients, including seafood, vegetables, and sometimes tropical fruits. Over time, sushi evolved into the diverse and internationally popular cuisine it is today.

The character 寿 (pronounced as “su” in sushi) means “longevity” or “auspiciousness”, and it is possible that this character was chosen for its positive connotations. Additionally, the character 司 (pronounced as “shi” in sushi) can mean “expert” or “person in charge”, which may reflect the skill and expertise required to prepare sushi.

So, “sushi” basically means “sour flavored rice” or “spicy rice”, which refers to the central ingredient of this traditional Japanese dish.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.