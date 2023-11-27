The Wordle logo is displayed on a smartphone and the New York time is visible in the background. on 18 september , [+] 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo illustration by Jonathan Ra/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Fresh from Black Friday, Blitzkrieg Saturday and Sonorous Sunday, it’s Cyber ​​Monday! Huzzah! As far as I can tell, it all seems to blur together into one long extra super amazing fantastic month of deals. There’s pre-Black Friday and then pre-Cyber ​​Monday and possibly some kind of Great Tuesday sale after that. Who can keep up? Certainly not me!

In any case, there is still much work to be done. I’ve been super productive lately but my to-do list remains endless. I shred and it comes back to shreds!

This is the last Monday of November. Friday will be a brand new month. Christmas is coming, the swan is getting fat. Please put a penny in the old man’s hat.

And while we’re at it let’s do this Wordle…

how to solve word of the day

Signal: everybody wants to be a cat.

Signal: This word starts with a consonant.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #890 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

What a unique word. I believe cat people are used to it, but for the rest of us it seems quite dated. However, it is a great word! Somewhat like mangy, although I think a cat can be both mangy And dark brown

Can you solve today’s phrase?

I guess my guessing game was good. crazy Was quite lucky (I thought of it because I was thinking about villains far cry 3 Since I was writing a post about it totally different Series) and got ‘Y’ in green and ‘A’ in yellow. But looking back to stir up The second guess was not good. Having already got ‘a’ and ‘y’ I guess there aren’t many words left that could use ‘o’ or ‘i’.

oh ok. Spicy I did the trick, narrowing down my options to just one, which I soon found. Huzzah for dark brown kittens!

Today’s Competitive Wordley Score

Wash it today. Zero points for guessing 4 and zero points for tying up the Wordle bot. Zero all around!

Today’s Word Etymology

The term “tawny” is an adjective generally used to describe something that is light to medium brownish-yellow or brown in color, often with a hint of orange or gold. It is often used to describe the color of the fur or feathers of some animals, such as the tawny owl or the tawny lion. It can be used more broadly to describe the color of other objects or substances that have a similar brownish-yellow or brown color.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.