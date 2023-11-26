How to solve today’s wordle. Nurfoto via Getty Images

good Golly Miss Molly! It’s almost December! That means it’s almost Christmas! And winter! And 2024! Oh my god, time flies when you’re having fun.

As always, since it’s Sunday, I thought we’d take a look at some of the important historical events in history that took place on this day – November 26 – over the years.

1789: The US Congress passed the Thanksgiving Day Proclamation, which was issued by President George Washington. This proclamation set the date of the first national Thanksgiving Day in the United States. 1863: President Abraham Lincoln proclaimed November 26 as National Thanksgiving Day, setting the precedent for the modern Thanksgiving holiday celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November. 1942: The film “Casablanca”, starring Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman, is released in the United States. It would become a classic in the film industry. 1942: The Coconut Grove nightclub fire in Boston, Massachusetts, resulting in the loss of 492 lives. It is one of the deadliest nightclub fires in American history. 1970: The United Nations Security Council passes Resolution 242, calling on Israel to withdraw from the territories it occupied during the Six-Day War and to negotiate to achieve a just and lasting peace in the Middle East. 2008: A series of coordinated terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India, began on November 26 and continued for several days. Several locations in the city were targeted in attacks by terrorists from Pakistan-based organizations and resulted in the death of more than 160 people. 2011: NASA’s Mars Science Laboratory mission, with the rover Curiosity, successfully launches from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Curiosity later landed on Mars in August 2012 and is conducting scientific experiments on the planet’s surface.

Okay let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: You should always let your conscience be like that for you.

Signal: There are more vowels than consonants in this word.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #889 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

This time I adopted some strange method. bonnie I only found one letter in green, and I was pretty sure I needed to remove some of the other letters in my second guess. I still had A, I and U left so I chose goodbye, Even if I removed the ‘e’.

This proved to be an excellent tactical maneuver! I didn’t know it at the time, but I was left with only one option. Eventually, I came to this: Solid To win!

Today’s Competitive Wordle Score

I get 1 point for guessing three and 0 points for tying the bot. 1 point! It sure beats the past few days! Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “concrete” has its origins in Latin and Middle English. Here is a description of its etymology:

Latin: The Latin word “solidus” means “firm” or “solid.” It was used to describe something that is stable, not liquid or gaseous. The Roman Empire also used the “solidus” as a unit of currency, a gold coin known for its stability and purity. Middle English: The word “solid” made its way into Middle English from Latin. In Middle English, it retained a similar meaning, referring to something that is firm, stable, or not in a liquid or gaseous state. Over time, this became the word we now use in modern English to describe objects that have a fixed shape and volume, as opposed to liquids and gases.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.