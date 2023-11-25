The NYT Games logo on the website is displayed on the screen and the Wordle game is displayed on the phone screen , [+] This illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Welcome back, dear Wordlers! I hope you have a beautiful and fulfilling Thanksgiving weekend. We’ve had our first snowfall here in the mountains – albeit a light one. Winter is coming, as the northerners say.

Some people say that winter starts on December 1, and autumn runs from early September to late November. I personally always keep in mind the solstices and equinoxes, which this year mark the beginning of winter on December 21st, a few days before Santa’s arrival.

Either way, almost all the leaves have fallen now, and the cold is here to stay for a long time. It’s a time to bundle up and light a fire, put coffee on the kettle and bake bread.

And, of course, do it Wordley.

how to solve word of the day

Signal: You should always let your conscience be like that for you.

Signal: There are more vowels than consonants in this word.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #888 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

I felt like I had a better start today than I actually did. exit That left me with 1 green box and 142 possible remaining solutions. boink-One of my famous second guesses Hoist-Just reduced it to 14, but gave me the green ‘I’. Unfortunately, the placement of my two vowels left me with no shortage of possible guesses.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Aristocrat class Among the many words I came across was one that started with ‘e’ and I wanted to dismiss it, however later I wished I had picked something that started with ‘g’ and I am adding groin On my list of good second guesses. After this assumption I was left with only a few options and I kept flailing between dirt, guide And To drive, Ultimately choosing one of the ‘G’ words.

Grime, Alas, this was not the correct answer, but I knew what would happen: guide To finally win!

Today’s Competitive Wordle Score

Stupid and lame. I lose one point for guessing in five and another for losing to a bot that somehow got it in three. -2 for me, just like yesterday! Will this series of defeats never end????

Today’s Word Etymology

The etymology of the word “guide” comes from many languages ​​and historical periods. The term has evolved over time in both form and meaning:

old french: The word “guide” first appeared in English in the 14th century, derived from Old French. The Old French word was “guide”, meaning guide, leader or conductor. Italian influence: The Old French word probably comes from the Italian word “guida”, which has the same meaning as guiding or leading. This Italian word is believed to originate from the Late Latin “guidere”, meaning “to direct” or “to guide.” late latin: “Gidere” in Late Latin was derived from “vitan” in Gothic, which translated as “to know”. This Gothic word is associated with wisdom or intelligence in leading or guiding. Proto-Germanic roots: Going further back, it is believed that Late Latin “guidere” may have been influenced or borrowed from a Proto-Germanic source, possibly related to the word “witon” meaning “to know.” This relationship emphasizes the role of knowledge or wisdom in guidance. Proto-Indo-European origins: The root of “vitan” in Proto-Germanic can be traced to the Proto-Indo-European root *vid-, meaning “to see” or “to know.” This root is also the source of English words such as “intelligent” and “intellect”.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.