Thanksgiving is over. Hope we all get plenty of food, plenty of food. Today is Black Friday, the holiest day of all, and if you’re not going shopping, hopefully you’ll be at home playing card games with your loved ones or watching one of these Thanksgiving-themed movies About whom I wrote.

I’ve never been a fan of Black Friday. I don’t like getting up early. I don’t like waiting in line. I don’t think the sales are that good and mostly they’re on old merchandise that retailers want to get rid of to make room for next year’s shiny devices. Still, there have been some good finds and I dislike anyone (except the rude and aggressive ones) for their love of shopping and deal-finding.

I just worked on Black Friday once when I worked in retail for a short time. It was quite terrible. The Thanksgiving event was cut short because I had to get up so early – well before dawn – and then I had to deal with a madhouse of the most ambitious consumers while I was completely exhausted. Remember to treat the workers you meet with kindness and compassion.

In any case, it’s 2XP Friday so let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: What do ball games and blankets have in common?

Signal: There are far more consonants in this word than vowels.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

It kind of stunned me. My initial guess, feast, Obviously there was a holiday theme (yes, I have food on my mind, so what?) but that left me with 107 options. It’s not terrible but not great either.

touch Changed the ‘t’ to a green box, which was nice, and gave me my first vowel in yellow. From here, I can think of a few options: hook, beat, throw All came to mind, although the Wordley bot said there were 4 words available to choose from.

I agreed throw But ultimately these words appealed to me best: Fork. Considering any one of the other words would have eliminated more options, so this is not a smart guess. I was left to toss a coin in the middle heartbeat And throw And went with him to victory!

today’s score

Alas, I get zero points for guessing in four and -1 point for losing to a bot that guesses in three. -1 x 2 for 2XP, on Friday I get -2 points. Liar!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “throw” originates from the Old English language. Here is a brief description of its etymology:

Old English: The word “throw” can be traced back to the Old English word “arwan” or “arwan”, which meant “to turn” or “to turn”. In Old English, it was used primarily to refer to the bending or twisting of objects or oneself. Middle English: Over time, the meaning of “iravon” evolved, and in Middle English, it came to include the meaning of introducing or inserting something forcefully. The word “thrown” in Middle English means “to fly into the air” or “to propel forward with force.” Modern English: As English continued to develop, the word “throw” retained its sense of propelling or projecting something with force. Today, “throw” is a common English verb used to describe the action of tossing or tossing an object, often with the intention of sending it spinning into the air.

