November 24, 2023
Today’s Wordle Hint, Clue and Answers for #845 Thursday, October 12


Thanksgiving is over. Hope we all get plenty of food, plenty of food. Today is Black Friday, the holiest day of all, and if you’re not going shopping, hopefully you’ll be at home playing card games with your loved ones or watching one of these Thanksgiving-themed movies About whom I wrote.

I’ve never been a fan of Black Friday. I don’t like getting up early. I don’t like waiting in line. I don’t think the sales are that good and mostly they’re on old merchandise that retailers want to get rid of to make room for next year’s shiny devices. Still, there have been some good finds and I dislike anyone (except the rude and aggressive ones) for their love of shopping and deal-finding.

I just worked on Black Friday once when I worked in retail for a short time. It was quite terrible. The Thanksgiving event was cut short because I had to get up so early – well before dawn – and then I had to deal with a madhouse of the most ambitious consumers while I was completely exhausted. Remember to treat the workers you meet with kindness and compassion.

In any case, it’s 2XP Friday so let’s do this Wordle!

