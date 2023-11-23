Today’s Wordle #887 Hint, Clue and Answers for Thursday, November 23

The NYT Games logo on the website is displayed on the screen and the Wordle game is displayed on the phone screen , [+] This illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Credit: Eric Cain via Getty/Photoshop

Hey it’s Thanksgiving! Turkey Day! A day of feasting and family and friends!

Before I get to Wordle, I want to express my gratitude to all of you: I am so humbled and grateful that you keep coming back to this column day after day to read my silly musings on language, time, language. Are. The Roman Empire and, of course, Vardle. And to play my little competitive Wordle spinoff and do Wordle Wednesday puzzles, and so on and so forth. I hope this is an entertaining entertainment for you (on top of Wordle’s entertaining entertainment).

Speaking of puzzles, here’s yesterday’s:

puzzle: What’s one in every corner and two in every room?

Answer: The letter ‘O’.

Many of you messaged me with the correct answer, well done!

Okay, let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: A popular Netflix show that recently aired its final season.

Signal: There is a double letter in this word.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Not too shabby today! robin No good guesses were made when only one green box was turned over. It wasn’t until I went to look at my Wordley bot analysis that I realized it had narrowed down over 2,000 possible solutions to just 24!

From here, I selected all the new characters, choosing the Wordle bot’s favorite starting guess for my second: slate Did the trick, reducing the number to just 2, although I still only had one green ‘N’ and one yellow ‘E’ in the fifth box.

That’s all I can say at this point Queen, Although I found out later hymen There was another possible solution. Very feminine pair of words! The strange thing is that the Wordle bot had a third guess. women. In any case, Queen The day is won! Huzzah!

today’s score

I get 1 point for guessing in three and 1 point for defeating the bot, which took four tries today. 2 points! Hooray and hooray!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “queen” has a rich etymological history, dating back to different languages ​​and periods. Here’s a brief overview:

old English: The word “queen” originates from the Old English word “queen”, which initially meant “woman”, but later came to mean “wife”, and specifically “king’s wife”. Proto-Germanic roots: Old English “cwēn” is thought to derive from Proto-Germanic “*kwēni-z”, also meaning “woman”. This Proto-Germanic root is also the source of similar words in other Germanic languages, such as “konna”, also meaning “woman” in Old Norse. Indo-European relations: Proto-Germanic belongs to the broader Indo-European family of languages. It shares similarities with the Gothic word “qunes”, meaning “wife”, and possibly with the Sanskrit word “gṇā/jṇā”, meaning “woman”.

The change in the general meaning of the word from “woman” or “wife” to a specific reference to “king’s wife” reflects historical changes in social structures and the importance given to royal and noble titles. Over time, “queen” has come to be specifically associated with the king’s wife or a woman who rules in her own right.

