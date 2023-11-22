The NYT Games logo on the website is displayed on the screen and the Wordle game is displayed on the phone screen , [+] This illustration photo taken in Kraków, Poland on July 20, 2023. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/Nurfoto via Getty Images) Nurfoto via Getty Images

Dear Wordlers, today is Wordle Wednesday, which means that in addition to solving today’s Wordle, I’m also tasking you with solving a puzzle.

Sometimes I make puzzles on Wednesdays. Sometimes logic puzzles or brain-teasers. Sometimes I also do math problems or complicated jokes. But today, let’s stick to a basic, good old-fashioned puzzle.

puzzle: What’s one in every corner and two in every room?

reply me if you understand this Twitter Or Facebook. I’ll also post it tomorrow in my Thursday Wordle Guide.

Okay, let’s do this Wordle.

how to solve word of the day

Signal: A portion of every image on every screen.

Signal: This word contains 8-dot Scrabble letters.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #885 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

I started off strong but I’m not very happy with all my projections. Excessive Got me down to only 51, but Quick Was pretty poor, just reduced that number to 13, which is too many to go to the third guess. I think the Wordle bot suggested it after the fact pilot Instead, which would definitely have been a little better.

still, Modesty Crossed out most of the remaining words and the first thing that came to my mind was pixel, Which ultimately turned out to be a lucky guess to get Wordley. Huzzah for me!

today’s score

Zero. That’s my score. Zero for guessing in four and zero for tying the bot. Big, fat zero.

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “pixel” is a combination of “pix” and “element”. “Pix” is a short form of “pictures”, which is derived from “pics”, which is itself a short form of “pictures”. So, “pixel” essentially means a “picture element”, which is appropriate because each pixel represents a small part of an image. The term came into common use in the world of digital imaging and computer graphics, where it refers to the smallest controllable element of an image displayed on a screen.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.