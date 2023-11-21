Today’s Wordle #885 Hint, Clue and Answers for Tuesday, November 21

How to solve today’s wordle. In photos via Getty Images

Welcome back, dear Wordlers! It’s Tires Day, which is an interesting day of the week because a lot of video games are released on this day. Tuesday is one of the most common days for video game releases and other content including books, partly because of how physical inventory works, which is why in the age of digital releases we see Fridays more often than not. Watching the content being released.

It’s my mom’s birthday too—Happy Birthday Mom!—and it’s almost Thanksgiving. I’m so looking forward to this week. I’m in the holiday spirit this year, more so than any year since COVID-19 suddenly struck down the world and cast a shadow over my heart along with all the other bad things that have happened over the past few years. Has given. , I feel determined to remove that shadow.

And on that light and happy note, let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Billy Joel.

Signal: This word ends with a vowel.

word of the Day Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #883 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

Well, I outdid myself here, although I guess for whatever reason luck was on my side. I was originally thinking detective When I went to guess today, but then I thought, “Why guess the plural, when the plural is never the answer?” but i already had spi I typed it and pointed to it. spinal cord And he was very happy when two yellow boxes and one green box were turned over.

But when I sat with it and considered what possible words could remain, I realized I could only think of one: the piano. I put it in and happily found five green boxes. Piano for the win, and in only two guesses! Huzzah!

today’s score

I get 2 points for guessing in two and 1 point for defeating the Wordley bot, which guessed heavily in three today – and lol lol – 3 points. HUZZAH!!!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “piano” is a shortened form of “pianoforte”, which is derived from the instrument’s original Italian name: “gravicemblo col piano e forte.” The name, which translates to “soft and loud harpsichord”, refers to the instrument’s ability to produce different amounts of sound depending on the player’s touch. This was a unique feature when the piano was invented, as earlier keyboard instruments such as the harpsichord and clavichord had much less dynamic range.

The name “pianoforte” itself is a combination of two Italian words: “piano,” meaning “soft,” and “forte,” meaning “loud.” Over time, “pianoforte” was shortened to “piano”, which became the commonly used name for the instrument.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

3 points To get it in 1 guess.

1 point to beat me

0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

-1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

-2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

-3 points To lose.

-1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.