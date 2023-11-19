November 19, 2023
Today’s Wordle #883 Hint, Clue and Answers for Saturday, November 20


Since it’s Sunday, and we’re all required by law to be lazy unless we’re allowed to work, I prefer to skip any long introductions and instead share some of the big, important historical things that happened on this day in history. Want to list events. There were some big speeches today and we’ll start this list with one of the most famous speeches in American history:

  1. 1863 – Gettysburg Address: Perhaps the most famous event of this date was President Abraham Lincoln’s delivery of the Gettysburg Address during the American Civil War. This short speech given at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is one of the most iconic speeches in American history.
  2. 1493 – Discovery of Puerto Rico: Explorer Christopher Columbus, on his second voyage to the New World, discovered the island that would come to be named Puerto Rico.
  3. 1942 – World War II, Battle of Stalingrad: Soviet forces launched Operation Uranus, a major counteroffensive during the Battle of Stalingrad. This operation marked a turning point in the Eastern Front, ultimately leading to the defeat of the German army at Stalingrad.
  4. 1950 – American General Eisenhower became NATO commander: Dwight D. Eisenhower, who later became President of the United States, was appointed as Supreme Commander of the newly formed NATO forces in Europe.
  5. 1969 – Apollo 12 moon landing: The second manned mission to the Moon, Apollo 12, successfully landed on the lunar surface. Astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean conducted two moonwalks during this mission.
  6. 1985 – Cold War: Geneva Summit: US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev meet in Geneva for the first time to discuss international diplomatic relations and the arms race, an important step in reducing Cold War tensions.
  7. 2002 – Expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization: At the Prague summit, NATO invited seven Eastern European countries to join the alliance. This was one of the largest expansions in NATO’s history.
  8. 2013 – Euromaidan protests in Ukraine: A wave of demonstrations and civil unrest began in Ukraine, eventually leading to the Ukrainian Revolution of 2014. The protests began in response to the government’s decision to suspend the signing of an association agreement with the European Union.

Now that we’ve enjoyed the warmth of history, let’s do this Wordle!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Van Gogh NFTs sell for millions again as token moon

Van Gogh NFTs sell for millions again as token moon

November 19, 2023
The largest pot distributor in California has collapsed

The largest pot distributor in California has collapsed

November 19, 2023

You may have missed

Van Gogh NFTs sell for millions again as token moon

Van Gogh NFTs sell for millions again as token moon

November 19, 2023
The largest pot distributor in California has collapsed

The largest pot distributor in California has collapsed

November 19, 2023
Fears that AI could one day destroy humanity led to Sam Altman's (possibly brief) ouster from OpenAI.

Fears that AI could one day destroy humanity led to Sam Altman’s (possibly brief) ouster from OpenAI.

November 19, 2023

Gift a Lifetime of Learning for $20, This Month Only

November 19, 2023
Women given top priority under PM Mudra Yojana: Union Minister

Women given top priority under PM Mudra Yojana: Union Minister

November 19, 2023
Creating Automated GPT Virtual Assistant Workflows Using Zapier

Creating Automated GPT Virtual Assistant Workflows Using Zapier

November 19, 2023