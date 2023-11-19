How to solve today’s wordle. getty images

Since it’s Sunday, and we’re all required by law to be lazy unless we’re allowed to work, I prefer to skip any long introductions and instead share some of the big, important historical things that happened on this day in history. Want to list events. There were some big speeches today and we’ll start this list with one of the most famous speeches in American history:

1863 – Gettysburg Address: Perhaps the most famous event of this date was President Abraham Lincoln’s delivery of the Gettysburg Address during the American Civil War. This short speech given at the dedication of the Soldiers’ National Cemetery in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, is one of the most iconic speeches in American history. 1493 – Discovery of Puerto Rico: Explorer Christopher Columbus, on his second voyage to the New World, discovered the island that would come to be named Puerto Rico. 1942 – World War II, Battle of Stalingrad: Soviet forces launched Operation Uranus, a major counteroffensive during the Battle of Stalingrad. This operation marked a turning point in the Eastern Front, ultimately leading to the defeat of the German army at Stalingrad. 1950 – American General Eisenhower became NATO commander: Dwight D. Eisenhower, who later became President of the United States, was appointed as Supreme Commander of the newly formed NATO forces in Europe. 1969 – Apollo 12 moon landing: The second manned mission to the Moon, Apollo 12, successfully landed on the lunar surface. Astronauts Charles Conrad and Alan Bean conducted two moonwalks during this mission. 1985 – Cold War: Geneva Summit: US President Ronald Reagan and Soviet General Secretary Mikhail Gorbachev meet in Geneva for the first time to discuss international diplomatic relations and the arms race, an important step in reducing Cold War tensions. 2002 – Expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization: At the Prague summit, NATO invited seven Eastern European countries to join the alliance. This was one of the largest expansions in NATO’s history. 2013 – Euromaidan protests in Ukraine: A wave of demonstrations and civil unrest began in Ukraine, eventually leading to the Ukrainian Revolution of 2014. The protests began in response to the government’s decision to suspend the signing of an association agreement with the European Union.

Now that we’ve enjoyed the warmth of history, let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Line.

Signal: This is a vowel based word.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #880 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

I was quite lucky today, although my initial guess was-flare up-Didn’t really do much for me. One nasty green ‘e’ and 136 words left.

descendant I had no new boxes left, neither green nor yellow, but I knew that only ‘e’ and ‘u’ were left as vowels, and I was pretty sure that ‘y’ was out of the running. Was, where ‘E’ was located.

I thought, let’s pick a word that uses as many vowels as possible and see what sticks, so I came up with Queue Thinking this would get me a little closer to Wordle, what with the two e’s and two u’s. Imagine my surprise when every box turned out green! Very lucky!

today’s score

I get 1 point for guessing three and 1 point for defeating the bot that guesses four. 2 points! Huzzah!!

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “queue” comes from the French word of the same spelling, meaning “tail” or “end line.” Its use in English dates back to the late 15th century. The French word, in turn, comes from the Latin word “coda” or “cauda”, which also means “tail”. Over time, the word in English evolved to refer specifically to a queue of people or vehicles waiting their turn. The pronunciation of “q” in English, which is just the same as the letter ‘q’, is the result of adaptation and simplification of the word in English phonetics.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.