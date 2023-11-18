How to solve today’s wordle. Nurfoto via Getty Images

Saturday is finally here! I was pretty sick last weekend and I’m happy to report that I’m feeling like a million bucks this weekend. Or, well, a lot more bucks than last weekend in any case.

I don’t have a lot of plans this weekend other than completing a never-ending list of errands, house projects, yardwork, and routine work, taking advantage of the beautiful weather and walking my three dogs, and To watch some good shows and movies. I’m really curious about the new one Godzilla show on Apple TV—one of many you’ll find in my weekend streaming guide—but I also really feel like watching lion in winter With Peter O’Toole, Katharine Hepburn, Anthony Hopkins and Timothy Dalton.

I am also deeply engrossed in my current book-to green angel tower By Tad Williams—which I’m eating because it’s awesome. But oh my god, it’s long! I’ve read hours and hours over the past two weeks and I’ve barely read more than half of it. (If you want some other good book suggestions you should check out my Medieval Fantasy Guide!)

So much to read, see, accomplish, and so little time. For now, let’s do this Wordle!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Descartes’ first principle.

Signal: There are far more consonants in this word than vowels.

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

Can you solve today’s phrase?

I’m not a fan of my guessing game today. Test It didn’t take much to earn its definition, barely scratched the surface and I was left with 493 words to choose from. Farewell (I later realized it had an ‘e’ which I had already guessed) Only to reduce it to 52. Ouch.

I had a feeling this might be the end of Wordley INK At this point, and guessed chime To test my theory. I was right, but the word was wrong. All I could think at this point was Thinking, However I later found out that there were two words left. still, Thinking Did the trick! Huzzah!

today’s score

Big. thick. Zero. I get zero points for guessing in four and zero points for tying the bot. 0. zip. Nada. Zilch.

Today’s Word Etymology

The word “think” has a long etymological history, going back to Old English and beyond. Its roots can be found in several Germanic languages, showing a common ancestry.

old English: The word “think” in Old English was “sencan” or “thencan”, which meant to imagine, consider, contemplate, or intend in the mind. This form is closely related to Old High German “denchen” and Old Norse “zekkja”, which had similar meanings. Proto-European: Going further back, “þencan” comes from Proto-Germanic “*þankijaną”, which also means to think or feel. Proto-Indo-European: Proto-Germanic root believed to have developed from Proto-Indo-European “*tong-“, meaning to think or feel. This root is also the source of the Latin “tongere”, meaning to know, and the Greek “tyngin”, meaning to coax or persuade.

Throughout its evolution, the core meaning of the word “think” has remained relatively stable, focusing on the processes of thought, consideration, and cognition. This deep history shows how fundamental the concept of thinking has been to human societies across time.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.