November 16, 2023
Today’s Wordle #880 Hint, Clue and Answers for Thursday, November 16


We’re officially in late November, a week away from Turkey Day, 20 days away from Wordley #900, and headed towards Christmas. I can dig it.

Yesterday was Word Wednesday. Every Wednesday we double the usual Wordle challenge with some sort of brain teaser or puzzle. Then, on Thor Day I reveal the answer. This is what I gave you yesterday:

Three logicians enter at once. The bartender asks, “Do you three want drinks?”

  • The first logician says: “I don’t know.”
  • The second logician says: “I don’t know.”
  • The third logician says: “Yes.”

The explanation is very simple. The main thing is that the bartender asks all three One of the logicians wants a drink. So the third logician knows that if the first or second logician was not Wanted a drink, he would have said “no” and since he wants a drink, he can safely say that all three want a drink. If one of the first two did not want to, they could answer “No” to the question asked by the bartender, but since they did not know what the next logician would say, they had to answer “I don’t know.” Even if they want a drink. I hope that makes sense.

Okay, increase the words!

November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023

November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023
November 16, 2023