Woman playing Wordle on her smartphone while traveling on an underground train on March 5, 2022 , [+] London, United Kingdom. Wordle is a web-based word game frequently played by millions of users/players around the world on their mobile devices. The game was created and developed by software engineer Josh Wardley, and has been owned by The New York Times Company since 2022. (Photo by Mike Kemp/In Pictures via Getty Images) In photos via Getty Images

We’re officially in late November, a week away from Turkey Day, 20 days away from Wordley #900, and headed towards Christmas. I can dig it.

Yesterday was Word Wednesday. Every Wednesday we double the usual Wordle challenge with some sort of brain teaser or puzzle. Then, on Thor Day I reveal the answer. This is what I gave you yesterday:

Three logicians enter at once. The bartender asks, “Do you three want drinks?”

The first logician says: “I don’t know.”

The second logician says: “I don’t know.”

The third logician says: “Yes.”

The explanation is very simple. The main thing is that the bartender asks all three One of the logicians wants a drink. So the third logician knows that if the first or second logician was not Wanted a drink, he would have said “no” and since he wants a drink, he can safely say that all three want a drink. If one of the first two did not want to, they could answer “No” to the question asked by the bartender, but since they did not know what the next logician would say, they had to answer “I don’t know.” Even if they want a drink. I hope that makes sense.

Okay, increase the words!

how to solve word of the day

Signal: Before you verify, do something.

Signal: There is a double letter in this word.

,

,

,

today’s wordl Credit: Eric Cain

Check out tomorrow’s Wordle #879 right here.

wordl bot analysis

After solving each Wordle I move on Wordle bot homepage To see how my guessing game went.

However, it was a very lucky day for me Homework Things didn’t start off so well. i mean, when chores Great to start with? How foolish is the initial estimate!

Can you solve today’s phrase?

He is alright. rainy season 155 words reduced to just 11, although I still only had the yellow ‘R’. On the plus side, I knew there had to be a ‘u’ in the word, because I had removed the o, e, a, i, and y.

At this point, I thought ‘R’ was probably in another box. A lot of words have ‘ru’. my first thought was trump But then I said, “No, let’s keep this column apolitical!” But I went with TRU and wandered between faith And truck for a while, finally decided that I would faith My tendency. Sure enough, it was Wordle!

today’s score

Just like yesterday, I get 1 point for guessing three, but 0 points for tying the Wordley bot. Huzzah!

Today’s Word Etymology

The etymology of the word “trust” dates back to Old Norse, reflecting its deep historical roots in the Germanic languages. Its journey through time and language is quite fascinating:

Old Norse origin: The word “trust” probably originates from the Old Norse word “trust”, meaning “confidence, help, protection.” Old English influence: From Old Norse, it influenced the Old English word “troovi”, meaning “trust, faithfulness, assurance, pledge”. It is related to the Old English word “trowe”, meaning “faithful, trustworthy”, which is a derivative of “trowe”, meaning “truth, trust, fidelity”. middle english development: By the time of Middle English, this word had evolved into “trust”, its spelling and pronunciation being shaped by the linguistic influences of the time. It retained meanings such as “dependence on the truthfulness or accuracy of a person or thing” as well as “confidence, trust.” modern english usage: In modern English, “trust” encompasses several meanings, including confidence in the reliability, truthfulness, ability, or strength of a person or thing. It also refers to an arrangement where one party (the trustee) holds property or assets for the benefit of others.

Throughout its history, the concept of trust has been central to social, legal and personal relationships, reflecting its importance in various aspects of human interaction. The evolution of its meaning also reflects changes in social structures and interpersonal dynamics over time.

Play competitive wordplay against me!

I am playing a cutthroat game of PvP Wordley against my opponent Wordley Butt. Now you must play against me! I could be your enemy! (And your helpful Wordle guide, of course). If you have a New York Times subscription you can also play against the bot.

Here are the rules:

1 point To get to Wordley in 3 guesses.

To get to Wordley in 3 guesses. 2 points To get it in 2 guesses.

To get it in 2 guesses. 3 points To get it in 1 guess.

To get it in 1 guess. 1 point to beat me

to beat me 0 points To get it in 4 guesses.

To get it in 4 guesses. -1 point To get it in 5 guesses.

To get it in 5 guesses. -2 points To get it in 6 guesses.

To get it in 6 guesses. -3 points To lose.

To lose. -1 point to lose to me

If that’s your thing, you can either keep track of your scores or play daily if you prefer.